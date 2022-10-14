Chris Oliver produced a return of +11.88pts in October courtesy of winners at 5/4, 11/8, 9/2 and 11/2. Get his take on Saturday's DAZN card from Abu Dhabi.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday November 5 2pt double Bivol & Rakhimov both to win by decision 2.67/1 (bet365) 1pt Jessica McCaskill to win by decision 21/10 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Eddie Hearn has put together an excellent card for his first promotional venture in Abu Dhabi this weekend, with a cracking light heavyweight title fight between DIMITRY BIVOL and Gilberto Ramirez topping the DAZN-televised bill. Bivol is fresh from his brilliant victory over the sport's biggest star, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who bit off more than he could chew when stepping up to 175lb in May. Forget the three cards of 115-113 in Bivol's favour, the champion comfortably outboxed the betting favourite and deserved to retain his title by a wider margin than that. Bivol defends his WBA strap against another Mexican on Saturday night, one who is nowhere near as well-known as Canelo but could well prove more dangerous than him. Despite a perfect 44-fight record and being a former champion at super middleweight, Ramirez has yet to really break into the mainstream and is a 7/2 chance make it win number 45. Those odds don't tell you what a serious test for Bivol (4/11) this is. Although Ramirez is the one who has stepped up a division, he is the bigger man here and has won all five of his outings at his new weight by stoppage. He carries serious power, with stinging uppercuts and raids to the body his trademark blows, and he also makes full use of his big frame and long levers.

That said, I'm finding it hard to go against Bivol maintaining his own unblemished record (20-0) on the back of that fine performance against Canelo. Bivol was the bigger man on that occasion, but it wasn't his size that won him the fight, it was his excellent footwork, sharp jab and accurate combinations. Those factors could win the day again here, along with his high output which left Canelo gasping for air in the later rounds. Ramirez is the puncher in this contest and is capable of asking serious questions of Bivol's chin if connecting, although the champion does block and parry shots very well so that may be easier said than done. One negative you can throw at the challenger is the lack of a signature win on his CV. Sullivan Barrera is probably his biggest scalp, but the once-formidable Cuban was 39 when stopped in four rounds by Ramirez, which was over three years after it took Bivol 12 rounds to halt Barrera. This could be a really tough night for Bivol and he may have to weather a storm or two, but the master technician has the tools to pass this latest Mexican test. The favourite can once again dictate the range with his superb footwork and smart jab, while scoring with well-timed combinations. Bivol's last seven victories have come by decision and while you won't get rich backing that scenario again here at 4/7, it looks the most likely outcome in what should be an excellent clash between two unbeaten light heavyweights.

Bivol lands another left-hand on Canelo

With plenty of British interest on the undercard, Zelfa Barrett gets the world title shot he has been dreaming of against SHAVKATDZHON RAKHIMOV but, as the saying goes, you should be careful what you wish for. They are fighting for the IBF super featherweight belt, which was won in spectacular fashion by Joe Cordina earlier this year before the Welshman was bizarrely stripped of the title when injuring his hand in training camp for this show. Barrett steps in to fight for the vacant crown and, as odds of 3/1 suggest, he has a big task on his hands. Rakhimov (1/3) has looked very good en route to this opportunity and a majority draw when challenging former champion 'JoJo' Diaz for this same belt last year is the only slight blemish on his 17-fight ledger. With 13 early wins from 16 victories, he hits hard from his southpaw stance and is very strong at the weight. One plus for Barrett is the inactivity of Rakhimov, who has only boxed two rounds (in December last year) since that draw with Diaz in February 2021. Barrett had a good, if slightly controversial, victory over Kiko Martinez in that same month and has seen his stock rise considerably with three subsequent wins. The Manchester native has the skills and speed to give Rakhimov trouble, especially if the latter shows signs of ring rust, but Barrett may struggle to keep the aggressive favourite off once he warms to the task. Barrett can emerge with credit in defeat, but Rakhimov's pressure can prove too much down the stretch and he is fancied to claim a decision victory at 6/4. Doubling that with Bivol by the same method gets us close to 3/1 and represents good value. CLICK HERE to back the decision double with Sky Bet

Fireworks expected from aggressive American The women's sport has delivered some brilliant fights for undisputed titles already this year and we could have another on our hands in Chantelle Cameron versus JESSICA MCCASKILL, who can provide the fireworks on Bonfire Night. CLICK HERE to back McCaskill by decision with Sky Bet All the belts at super lightweight are on the line and it's Northampton's Cameron who edges favouritism at 4/6, as she looks to add to her IBF and WBC straps. She's unbeaten in 16 (eight KOs) and has boxed beautifully in her two points wins over Mary McGee and Victoria Bustos since first winning a world title with a fifth-round TKO of Melissa Hernandez. McCaskill (12-2), who is available at 6/4, drops back down in weight after collecting all of the belts at welterweight thanks to back-to-back wins over Cecilia Braekhus. Having dealt the Norwegian star her first defeat via a close decision, McCaskill then franked the form by a wide margin on the scorecards, before registering two stoppage victories on her way to this contest. With Katie Taylor scheduled for a big homecoming at Dublin's Croke Park in the spring, the winner here could secure the dream ticket of being in the opposite corner for that stadium fight. Indeed, it was against Taylor that McCaskill really burst on to the scene when giving the Irish legend a very tough night's work in their thrilling contest in December 2017. That form looks even better now and McCaskill has gone from strength to strength since, winning all seven subsequent outings and she arrives in the form of her life. As does Cameron, a well-schooled all-rounder who moves very well and is very effective when boxing behind her fine jab. However, she can also be drawn into a fight and that would play right into the hands of McCaskill, an aggressive, come-forward banger who carries serious power. Both throw plenty of leather and 10 rounds of pulsating, high-class action look likely here, with 2/9 on offer for it to go the distance. If Cameron can survive the early onslaught from her fast-starting opponent and get into her rhythm, then she is capable of boxing her way to another points victory at 10/11. However, I can easily see this one turning into a real toe-to-toe battle and McCaskill can thrive if it does. The American has the size advantage and her relentless pressure could just overwhelm the UK fighter, while catching the eyes of the judges in the process. In a fight that could go either way, the 9/4 for a MCCASKILL DECISION represents the value play. Posted at 1215 BST on 14/10/22