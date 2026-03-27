Boxing betting tips: Magnificent 7 card featuring Moses Itauma live on DAZN

Chris Oliver expects more fireworks from rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma when he returns to the ring on Saturday night.

Boxing betting tips: Saturday action 2pts Moses Itauma to win in rounds 1-5 at evens (Sky Bet) 1pt Willy Hutchinson to win by decision at 7/5 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

MOSES ITAUMA faces the latest test of his highly-promising career when he takes on Jermaine Franklin at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on Saturday night, live on DAZN. Itauma is seen as the best prospect in boxing right now thanks to his destructive rise up the heavyweight ranks and such is the potential of the young Briton that he looks every bit a world champion in waiting. He has been blowing his opponents away but the one thing he needs now to further his development is rounds and that is exactly why Franklin (24-2) has been brought in for this one. British fans will know Franklin from his back-to-back defeats to Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua in 2022 and 2023 respectively, when he was very unlucky not to get the nod against the former and was competitive throughout when showing great durability against the heavy-handed latter. However, the best-case scenario for the American may be a moral victory of sorts by hearing the final bell and that is reflected in his odds of 11/1 to win the fight, with Itauma just 1/16 to take his record to 14-0.

Itauma has stopped 11 of his 13 victims and he has taken care of business within two rounds in each of his last nine outings, so it hasn’t just been a case of who he has beaten but more about how he has beaten them. The 21-year-old clearly has power, but it is his speed of hand and foot that sets him apart from most other heavyweights and he has been able to make a string of good fighters look very ordinary in his impressive run of knockouts. Demsey McKean had reached the 12th round with the talented Filip Hrgović in his previous fight but was blown away inside a round by Itauma before the latter made similar light work of Mike Balogun (TKO2) and the aforementioned Whyte (TKO1) in his two outings last year. It may have been a more faded version of Whyte than who faced Franklin nearly three years earlier, but he was still expected to provide Itauma with his toughest test to date and he was demolished inside a round. Whyte couldn’t handle the speed and power of Itauma and was stopped inside two minutes, so can Franklin do any better? On paper, yes. Franklin has never been dropped, never mind stopped, and has plenty of experience, with 26 fights as a professional under his belt and he won the Golden Gloves as an amateur in 2014. The 32-year-old is a smart fighter who knows how to look after himself and is able to slip and ride shots very well in order to take the sting out of them. He took the best what Joshua could offer and kept firing back, although he lost that fight clearly on the scorecards and actually winning rounds against Itauma could be tricky.

Moses Itauma