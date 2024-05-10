Boxing betting tips: Lauren Price and Vasyl Lomachenko star on big-fight night

There are good reasons to think Vasyl Lomachenko and Lauren Price will be hard to beat when both return to action on Saturday night, writes Chris Oliver.

Boxing betting tips: May 11 3pts Lauren Price and Vasyl Lomachenko to both win by decision 11/10 (Star Sports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The two shows on Sky Sports this weekend both feature world title fights in which timing could be the deciding factor. Starting in Cardiff on Saturday night, Lauren Price will be hoping WBA Welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill looks every bit of her 39 years of age. McCaskill (12-3) is a two-weight champion who has mixed with the best females in the world, but she looks to be on the slide now and that has convinced Team Price to take their shot at a title after just six fights. There is no doubt this is a big step up for Price, but she hasn’t lost a round in those half a dozen professional contests (one stoppage) and the 29-year-old is being fast-tracked due to her stellar amateur pedigree. The Welsh wizard picked up gold medals at the European and World Championships before being crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo, so big things were expected of her in the paid ranks when she turned over in 2022. While Price hasn’t fought anyone with McCaskill’s pedigree yet, she has beaten everyone put in front of her with minimal fuss and has acclimatised to the professional game more with each outing. She became the first ever female British champion when dominating Kirstie Bavington a year ago and easily outpointed Silvia Bortot last time in her best performance to date. There should be more to come, and she is a red-hot 2/7 favourite to continue her winning streak.

After losing to Katie Taylor at lightweight in 2017, McCaskill won and defended titles at super lightweight before going on to become undisputed champion at welterweight. Her run at 147lb started with two victories over Cecilia Braekhus, who was 36-0 at the time of their first fight, and the American would be a huge threat to Price on that sort of form. A peak McCaskill would arguably be favourite here, instead of the best price of 19/5 available about the American. However, McCaskill has shown signs of decline recently and should be arriving on the back two defeats to British opponents. After losing a unanimous decision to Chantelle Cameron back at super lightweight in November 2022, McCaskill was outboxed and outfought by Sandy Ryan in September, only for the judges to return a split draw in one of the worst decisions of last year. At her best, McCaskill is aggressive and hard to read with her unorthodox attacks, but she has been easier to hit in recent years and has clearly slowed down a bit. That could spell trouble against Price, whose lightning-fast hands should have no problem finding the target against her ageing opponent. Utilising a sharp jab and good feints, Price rattles off rapid combinations from the southpaw stance and doesn’t waste much when she lets her hands go. She uses her speed to counter well on the back foot and, as a result, should relish McCaskill’s aggressive style. McCaskill has lost on both previous occasions she has boxed outside of the US, and everything looks set for Price to add a world title to her already packed trophy cabinet. While McCaskill was done a favour by the judges last time, she is unlikely to get that on away soil this weekend and it’s hard to look past Price winning by decision (4/11). Lomachenko can roll back the years One veteran who can roll back the years is Vasyl Lomachenko, who goes to Australia to take on George Kambosos Jr for the IBF lightweight title in the early hours of Sunday morning. Having become a three-weight world champion in a record-breaking 12 fights, the brilliant Lomachenko (17-3) lost his lightweight titles in a tight contest with Teofimo Lopez in 2020 but remains determined to get them back at 36 years of age. He came so close to doing so when dropping a razor-thin decision to Devin Haney a year ago, when many thought the Ukrainian had done enough to win, and he should have too much for Kambosos if returning in the same sort of form.

Vasyl Lomachenko