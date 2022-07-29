Chris Billam-Smith is back in Bournemouth for his big-fight with Isaac Chamberlain on Saturday – boxing expert Chris Oliver provides his verdict on the evening's action.

Boxing betting tips: Billam-Smith v Chamberlain 2pts Chris Billam-Smith to win by decision at 11/8 (BetVictor) 1pt Josh Kelly by to win by stoppage at 6/4 (Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A new TV and promotional deal sees CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH finally get his wish of a big homecoming fight in Bournemouth this weekend. After six fights with Matchroom, the 31-year-old has jumped ship to rivals Boxxer, and they have lined up Isaac Chamberlain for what looks a fascinating domestic cruiserweight clash on Sky Sports. Both have recently become fathers for the first time and there are plenty of similarities in their careers as well. Boasting almost identical records of 15-1 (Billam-Smith) and 14-1 (Chamberlain), both lost their biggest tests to date but have bounced back with a string of wins and a victory here would firmly propel them into world title contention. They may be at similar stages of their careers, but their journeys to this point have been very different and that could be a key factor in the outcome. Since his 2019 narrow points defeat to Richard Riakporhe, Billam-Smith has been in regular action against good opposition, and he built on his three 2021 wins with a career-best victory over Tommy McCarthy in April this year. Having nicked a split decision in a gruelling first encounter last summer, 'The Gentleman' showed that he is progressing under the tutelage of Shane McGuigan by stopping the tricky Irishman in eight rounds to retain his Commonwealth and European belts. Conversely, Chamberlain has been plagued by injury and promotional problems since dropping a wide decision to London rival Lawrence Okolie in an ugly affair in February 2018. He quickly rebounded with a good points win over Luke Watkins, but it was nearly two years before we saw him again.

Isaac Chamberlain

He has rattled off four quick wins since returning, but Dilan Prasovic, who was stopped in the first stanza with a lovely body shot, was the only opponent of any note and he arrives here with just six rounds under his belt in the last 23 months. While he has looked good in those outings, it isn't the ideal preparation for the serious test he faces on this trip to the south coast. There may be very little between the pair on ability, but recent activity and home advantage could tilt this in favour of the local man, a view which is reflected in the betting with Billam-Smith a 1/2 favourite. As a 15/8 chance, a victory for Chamberlain would certainly be no surprise. His run of knockouts highlights the fact that he carries serious power, and he is likely to have the edge in speed as well. The 28-year-old will look to utilise those quick hands by keeping this fight long and could make those odds look very generous if this turns into a boxing match. However, for that to happen he has to keep his bigger opponent at range and that will be no easy task. With a huge 6'3" frame, Billam-Smith marauds forward looking to get inside and does so with the help of a heavy and accurate jab. He is very effective up close, finding room for his stinging hooks and uppercuts, and will relish a physical battle at close quarters. This won't be easy, but his regular activity and better level of opposition suggest Billam-Smith is the better prepared for this one. He also has experience on his side, with this being his sixth 12-rounder and Chamberlain's first, and that could tell if we reach the championship rounds. It's hard to see anything but this going long and, buoyed by his noisy support, Billam-Smith can get the nod on the cards at 11/8 after a hard-fought contest. CLICK HERE to back Billam-Smith to win by decision with Sky Bet The undercard features some stars of the future but little in the way of competitive action. Ben Whittaker makes his eagerly-anticipated professional debut and the Olympic silver medallist looks to have the tools to go all the way, while fellow amateur stars Frazier Clarke and Caroline Dubois should also have no trouble in continuing their journey in the paid ranks with a victory.

Josh Kelly

There is also live Saturday night action on Channel 5 as JOSH KELLY takes his next step on the comeback trail against Lucas Bastida in Newcastle. Supremely talented and tipped for stardom, Kelly's rise through the welterweight ranks was going well until the wheels fell off against David Avanesyan, who stopped the Sunderland native in the sixth round of their European title bout in February last year. A 16-month hiatus followed, and the rebuilding process is firmly underway, with this being Kelly's second outing since returning and stepping up to super welterweight. Peter Kramer was overmatched and spared further punishment by the referee in the fourth session of Kelly's first fight back last month, and Bastida isn't expected to give him too much trouble either. The Argentinian has only lost once in 19 outings but has never fought outside his home country and this represents a big step up in class. 10 early wins suggests the visitor can punch, but whether he will be able to land much on the super-fast Kelly is another thing and odds of 1/16 about the local man are no surprise. It shouldn't be a question of if Kelly wins, but how he wins, and whether he can get another stoppage or not. With Bastida fighting up at middleweight in the past and carrying a size advantage, a points victory for Kelly is the favourite method of victory at 8/11. However, the underdog won't have seen anything like the hand speed, footwork and reflexes of Kelly before and the 6/4 about the stoppage for the favourite rates better value. Kelly may not carry the power to drop Bastida for the full count of 10, but his far superior skillset could see this soon become very one-sided and force the referee to intervene before the judges are required. CLICK HERE to back Kelly to win by stoppage with Sky Bet Posted at 1220 BST on 29/07/22