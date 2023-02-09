The two-time former world heavyweight champion will face Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena on April 1 having lost his last two fights to Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua’s last victory came against Kubrat Pulev in December 2020, while American Franklin beat Pavel Sour and Rodney Moore before losing a close fight against Dillian White at Wembley Arena in November.

Joshua will be seen by many as a veteran, having fought 27 times professionally, but the 33-year-old claims to still be feeling at his best.

Asked if he felt like a seasoned professional, Joshua replied: “No, I still feel fresh and young.

“I adapted to certain fights so I didn’t take crazy punishment so at this stage of my career I don’t think ‘s***, I’ve taken so much punishment’ or I’m war-torn. I still feel fresh."

But when added where his desire to fight comes from, he said: "I like making money, straight up, this is a prize-fighting sport. People question if my head is in the game. I've been broke, my family's been broke, so I know what this means. I do it because I'm good at it, I hustle hard. When this is all said and done, nobody will care about me anymore so I've got to make the most of it while I'm here.