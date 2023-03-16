The former world heavyweight champion suffered a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last August in Saudi Arabia but is a hot favourite to make a winning return to the ring at the at the O2 Arena, where he last appeared back in 2016 when beating Dominic Breazeale.

Joshua was ringside in November when Franklin lost to Dillian Whyte at Wembley Arena, the first defeat of the American’s 22-fight career.

Fight fans initially thought they'd need to subscribe to the steaming platform to watch the fight, which isn't pay-per-view, online but now they can view it more conventionally.

The Dazn Group has announced the launch of DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland on Sky channel 429, which will be active from March 23 and will showcase the likes of Joshua, Canelo Álvarez, Katie Taylor and Ryan Garcia in their boxing package across the year, as well as a daily DAZN Boxing Show.

Anthony Joshua said: "DAZN is working really hard to take sports broadcasting to new levels and bring fans closer to the action than ever before. It’s a huge element of why I wanted to commit my long-term future to the platform.

"The launch of DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 will make it even easier for fans to access my return to the ring on Saturday 1 April against Jermaine Franklin. Make sure you tune in for a spectacular night of boxing.”

It'll also be the place to watch DAZN’s trailblazing tie up with KSI’s Misfits Boxing – the X Series - which features the biggest names in entertainment, sport and lifestyle headlining blockbuster fight nights.