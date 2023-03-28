Anthony Joshua has “unfinished business” in America according to promoter Eddie Hearn but finally getting the Tyson Fury fight on remains his priority for 2023.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion begins his comeback trail on Saturday when he faces Jermaine Franklin at O2 Arena in London. Joshua will be eyeing a first victory since 2020 and if victorious, the rewards could be great with Fury, Deontay Wilder and old rival Dillian Whyte all viable options in the coming months. While Hearn retains a degree of confidence that a Battle of Britain with Fury could get made for late summer, he accepted the United States market may be tapped into again after Dallas-based Joshua’s only previous appearance out there resulted in a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Joshua v Franklin: Big fight details Date and time : Saturday, April 1, 1900 GMT

2200 GMT TV Channel : DAZN 1 HD (Sky channel 429), but not pay-per-view. However, monthly packages start at £9.99.

Sky Bet odds: Joshua 1/12, Franklin 6/1

“You could say he lives there now, he trains there and I think there is a little bit of unfinished business in America,” Hearn told the PA news agency from Monday’s launch party at art’otel by Battersea Power Station. “The experience of Madison Square Garden was unbelievable but when you look at the fights out there, it is only the Wilder fight that could appeal to the US market in my opinion. “We’ll see what happens on Saturday but for me I would like to make the Fury fight if he wins. “Neither guy would have a fight, the politics would be gone and it might be a chance to get it made, but we’ve been there before so we’ll see what happens on Saturday.” Hearn acknowledged Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) “loves” fighting in the UK and especially at O2 Arena, where he will return to fight for the first time since 2016 this weekend.