Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou: Tyson Fury gives credit to heavyweight rival after his brutal second-round victory over the UFC legend

By Sporting Life
01:38 · SAT March 09, 2024

Tyson Fury gave credit to Anthony Joshua for his emphatic demolition of Francis Ngannou but played down hype around a potential fight with his British heavyweight rival.

Joshua stopped his opponent in round two after three knock downs in Riyad, five months after the UFC star dropped the ‘Gypsy King’ in a controversial split decision defeat.

Eddie Hearn promptly pleaded with Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk in their undisputed title fight in May to set up "the biggest fight in the history of the sport."

But Fury told DAZN: "There's quite a long way to go, there's always been a lot of shit getting in the way of it. I've got bigger fish to fry, 18 May, then we have a rematch in October. After that, if he's still available and I'm available, let's get it on.

“Yes, it goes both ways, he can do what he wants, whoever he fights, he can’t wait a year, inactivity is no good. After I beat Usyk, the IBF will be vacant, so maybe he can fight Hrgovic.

“I’m healing well, I’m not even in camp yet, I’ll go to camp at the end of March and I’ll spar then.”

He added: "I'm sure Usyk will have something to say about that, since he beat him twice. Me and Usyk fight for the No 1 and No 2 position in the sport.

“I had a shit performance against Ngannou, styles make fights, I almost got it right, I said one round. He did fantastic tonight.

“It’s what a boxer should have done to him. Well done. If he fights me in the future, after I’ve fought Usyk twice, next year...”

