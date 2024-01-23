Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou: Can the UFC legend cause a shock in Saudi Arabia?

Frank Warren believes Francis Ngannou can cause an upset by defeating Anthony Joshua ahead of their heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia on March 8.

Briton Joshua returns to action following December’s impressive stoppage over Sweden’s Otto Wallin as he continues his bid on becoming a three-time world champion against mixed martial arts star Ngannou in a 10-round bout. Queensbury promoter Warren, whose prize fighter Tyson Fury came back from an early knockdown to beat Ngannou in controversial fashion in October, believes Joshua should be wary of his opponent’s punch power. Speaking to the PA news agency at the launch of Queensbury’s ‘Magnificent Seven’ boxing card, Warren said: “Joshua’s come into this after his last fight against Wallin. He’ll be a big favourite going in, but I know that if he gets caught on the whiskers then this fella (Ngannou) could cause a massive upset because he can whack.

Fight card, running order, Friday March 8 MAIN EVENT: Anthony Joshua (1/5) vs Francis Ngannou (10/3)

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker - for WBO interim heavyweight title

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball - for WBC featherweight title

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne

Justis Huni vs TBA

Ziyad Almaayouf vs TBA

Roman Fury vs TBA

Jack McGann vs TBA

“It’s going to be interesting to see how he takes the fight and to see if he fights on the outside or the inside. Ngannou’s game is getting on the inside, he’s a big man, he’s strong. “I’m intrigued to see what Ngannou’s learnt from his last fight.”

Joshua showed signs of being back to his best with last month’s ruthless victory over Wallin, which marked his third victory of 2023 following wins against Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius. But Warren believes Ngannou has the tools to exploit AJ’s “wealth” of weaknesses in Riyadh.

Start time and TV coverage details Times : Undercard 1900 GMT, Friday March 8, Main Event 2300 GMT

: Undercard 1900 GMT, Friday March 8, Main Event 2300 GMT Venue : Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

: Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia TV channel and cost: DAZN PPV, price TBC