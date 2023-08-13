Anthony Joshua knocks out Robert Helenius and lines up Deontay Wilder next

Anthony Joshua was able to block out jeers and boos from the O2 Arena crowd to produce a thunderous seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius and stay on track for a future bout with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua had been set to face fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte until his rival had to be pulled from the show last weekend when “adverse analytical findings” were detected in his doping test. Helenius stepped in as a last-minute opponent, but the pre-match focus was on what next for Joshua with talks taking place with Wilder’s camp over a fight in the new year. It would only happen if Joshua could navigate the Finnish veteran and a slow start to proceedings in London saw whistles followed by boos in round three and further jeers occurred at the end of round six. Joshua was able to provide the crowd with a speculator finish, unleashing a huge right hand to knock Helenius off his feet after one minute and 27 seconds of round seven, landing a 2/1 winner for Chris Oliver's big-fight preview.

There was brief concern over Helenius, who remained motionless, and it saw Joshua leave the ring to celebrate with the fans, but his opponent was able to get back up to his feet before the two fighters touched gloves. While Joshua was coy over what next, promotor Eddie Hearn revealed plans to fight Wilder next and current world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury later in 2024. Hearn said: “It is the fight we want. We have a three-fight plan. “It was Helenius, first Dillian Whyte and then Helenius, and now Wilder and then Tyson Fury. That is the ambition.” Meanwhile, Joshua responded to his critics during a short interview in the ring. “I just want to give a big round of applause for Robert Helenius for taking this fight,” Joshua started off. “People need to leave me alone. This is my time in the ring. Let me breathe. The guy has got talent, I had to figure him out because he was a late replacement and I want to thank him for saving the show. “I don’t want to say too much. But my back hurts from carrying the heavyweight division.”

Anthony Joshua finishes the job in style