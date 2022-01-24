Joshua had initially activated rematch clause to fight the Ukrainian, who took his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts during last year's showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it's now emerged he could accept a £15million deal which would see him step aside for WBC champion Fury.

The Gypsy King's promotors Bob Arum and Frank Warren are simultaneously pushing for mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte to agree terms as the latter continues to insist he deserves more than a 20% cut of the revenue that has been ordered by the WBC.

Fury's team had been hoping to arrange the fight with Whyte to take place on March 26 in Cardiff so it's believed the offer to Joshua could pressure the Body Snatcher into agreeing terms at last.

An agreement for either fight is expected to be reached by Wednesday, by which point the Fury v Whyte purse bids will take place.

Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: "I'm meeting with AJ and 258 management [on Tuesday] to go through plans for his next fight.

"We have a number of proposals and options to discuss. The goal remains the same of course - to re-capture the world heavyweight crown."

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk has told Sky Sports that he is still awaiting confirmation of the Fury fight, or a rematch with Joshua.

He said: "We are in talks regarding Fury fight since November.

"And though AJ gave his consent (according to Telegraph) we still have not reached the final point in negotiations. And unless we get it - AJ rematch remains the basic option for us."