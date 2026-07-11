Jannik Sinner v Alex Zverev (1600 BST)

After some early shocks and the British ‘Fery-tale’, the 2026 Wimbledon men’s singles has produced a final between the top two seeds.

Were Carlos Alcaraz fit, he would be among the top two and may well have reached his fourth successive final in SW19. In that scenario, a lot of salivating would likely be going on as he prepared to face Sinner.

I get the impression that the actual final we have isn’t whetting the appetite in the same way and one of the reasons for that is fear. Fear that this is going to be a one-sided mis-match.

Sinner has ben utterly dominant in this match-up for the past eight months. Since a tight three-set match in Vienna in October, he has won all six meetings in straight sets, posting some wide-margin scorelines in the process.

The duo last met in the final of the Madrid Masters – Sinner a 6-1 6-2 winner – but since then Zverev has finally got the monkey off his back by winning his first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

That success has filled him with confidence and those who read my outright preview will know I’m not particularly surprised to see him in this final.

As the man himself said after his semi-final win over Arthur Fery: “Once you win a major you know how to do it and you feel like you can do it again. You have this feeling inside of you.”

Still, does a higher confidence level really change Zverev’s problems in this match-up?