Wimbledon tennis tips: Preview and best bets for Saturday July 4

Karen Khachanov v Flavio Cobolli

Cobolli to win his quarter was an 11/1 winner for this column at the French Open and I considered a similar bet for Wimbledon.

For all his success on the Paris clay – Cobolli ended up in the final – the Italian proved last season that he can play on grass, reaching the quarter-finals here with wins over Marin Cilic and Jakub Mensik.

While I opted out of that quarter bet in the end, I think this match offers an opportunity to get with Cobolli.

Khachanov is no mug on this surface, also making the quarter-finals in the past, but if you look deeper into his record, you find that the Russian has been blessed with some cushy draws.

In fact, he’s never beaten a top-20 player here, his best win via ranking coming against the world number 37. He’s only 3-5 against the top 50 in SW19, two of those victories coming deep in a final set.

If Cobolli can get to grips with the Khachanov serve, I’m pretty sure he can win this match from the baseline.

Admittedly, that was something he struggled to do in the pair’s only previous meeting but that came more than two years ago and Cobolli’s game has improved considerably since then.

I don’t think the same can be said of Khachanov and I’m happy to back the underdog here at 13/10.

Grigor Dimitrov v Matteo Berrettini

These two helped this column to a profit on Thursday, Dimitrov defeating Jakub Mensik at tasty odds of 7/4.

The bookies have clearly taken note and he’s a shorter price for what is arguably a tougher assignment.

However, I still think the Bulgarian may be worth chancing here as the outsider of the two.

He’s clearly very happy to be back at the All England Club, on a surface he’s often performed well on.

He showed that prowess against Mensik, whose 31 aces didn’t really dent Dimitrov’s confidence with the veteran happy to pick away at the Czech’s second serve which won 44% of the points.

I can see something similar unfolding here with Berrettini’s serve difficult to break on the grass. Chances will likely be at a premium but Dimitrov is undoubtedly the better returner of the two and should fashion opportunities at times by attacking that second serve.

The head-to-head record suggests that could well be the case.

While they are level at 1-1, a look into the details shows Dimitrov created 22 break points across the those matches; Berrettini had only eight. Admittedly, neither match was on grass.

This isn’t the strongest fancy I’ve put up this week but I do think Dimitrov can edge this as the underdog. For those inclined, the double pays about 7/2.

Posted 16:25 BST on 03/07/2026

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