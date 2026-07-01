Wimbledon tennis tips: Preview and best bets for Thursday July 2

Jakub Mensik v Grigor Dimitrov

Dimitrov’s price of 7/4 immediately caught the eye here.

He’s the player with all the grasscourt experience – the Bulgarian once beat Andy Murray en route to the semi-finals in SW19 and while that was more than a decade ago, it should be remembered he was on the brink of beating eventual champion Jannik Sinner here last year before injury struck.

That pectoral tear is the reason his odds are so high – Dimitrov has struggled since his return and is, admittedly, low on wins in 2026.

However, grass has always been a domain he's happy in, and he eased through the first round with a straight-sets win over Dane Sweeny. He served 23 aces and won 85% of points behind his first serve.

Afterwards he said he “couldn’t be happier” now he’s back fit and playing on such a stage, while he was particularly appreciative of the fact organisers had reserved him a wild card after what happened a year ago. He looks determined to repay that faith and make the most of his chance.

Mensik had to battle to get past British wild card Toby Samuel in his opener, requiring a final-set tie-break to progress. He was struggling with cramp and an arm issue at times.

Despite that win, Mensik still holds a career losing record on grass (7-9).

The Czech has won both previous meetings with Dimitrov but each match (played on a hardcourt) went to a final set.

On the grass, I’d expect the strong Dimitrov slice to cause his 6ft 5in opponent problems though and, at the price, I think the underdog is well worth backing.