Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets Tuesday July 2

1pt over 12.5 games in first set of Hurkacz v Albot at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair)

Yoshihito Nishioka v Nuno Borges

I feel Nishioka’s greater variety is best suited to winning this contest.

Borges is more of a claycourt man, one who likes a rhythm that he is unlikely to get here.

The Portuguese has gone 0-2 on grass so far this season. He has now lost six on the spin on the surface and is yet to win at tour level on the grass.

Admittedly, Nishioka doesn’t have a great record on this surface but he played pretty well on it in Eastbourne last week, winning four matches (including qualifiers) as he reached the quarter-finals.

He has eventually edged out by lucky loser Aleksandar Vukic, a player he’d actually beaten in the qualifying draw, 7-6 in the third, but that run should stand him in good stead for Wimbledon.

The head-to-head is level at 1-1, although Borges’ win, unsurprisingly, came on clay.

Nishioka’s success was on the hardcourts of Acapulco earlier this season and at 17/20, he looks a decent price to repeat the trick in SW19.