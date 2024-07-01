Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets Tuesday July 2

After landing an 11/4 winner on Monday, Andy Schooler picks out his best bets for day two of Wimbledon 2024.
1.5pts Yoshihito Nishioka to beat Nuno Borges at 17/20 (betway)
2pts over 0.5 tie-breaks in Hubert Hurkacz v Radu Albot at 4/5 (Unibet, BetUK, BetMGM)
1pt over 12.5 games in first set of Hurkacz v Albot at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
I feel Nishioka’s greater variety is best suited to winning this contest.
Borges is more of a claycourt man, one who likes a rhythm that he is unlikely to get here.
The Portuguese has gone 0-2 on grass so far this season. He has now lost six on the spin on the surface and is yet to win at tour level on the grass.
Admittedly, Nishioka doesn’t have a great record on this surface but he played pretty well on it in Eastbourne last week, winning four matches (including qualifiers) as he reached the quarter-finals.
He has eventually edged out by lucky loser Aleksandar Vukic, a player he’d actually beaten in the qualifying draw, 7-6 in the third, but that run should stand him in good stead for Wimbledon.
The head-to-head is level at 1-1, although Borges’ win, unsurprisingly, came on clay.
Nishioka’s success was on the hardcourts of Acapulco earlier this season and at 17/20, he looks a decent price to repeat the trick in SW19.
Readers of my outright preview will know I’m keen on Hurkacz going all the way over the next fortnight but I’m also a realist and know the Pole isn’t going to sweep all-comers aside even if he does so.
He’s heavily reliant on a serve which is one of the best in the business – Hurkacz won 96.5% of games on his own serve during his run to the Halle final last month – and with his return game not at the same standard, he can be expected to play a few tie-breaks during the tournament.
We had an 11/4 winner on Monday in the tie-break markets and that’s the approach here too.
The head-to-head gives a nod to what may unfold here – three of the six sets they’ve played have gone the distance and, perhaps surprisingly, Albot has won both previous matches, showing he has the tools to trouble the heavy favourite.
The Moldovan has played a tie-break in his last six matches and 14 of his last 19. Filter things down to the grass and there’s been a breaker in eight of his last nine.
As for Hurkacz, he’s played a tie-break in his last eight matches, while in his last seven, there’s been a first-set tie-break in six of them.
With all this taken into account, 4/5 about a tie-break in the match looks a good bet. It’s also worth grabbing some of the 7/2 on offer about the first set lasting over 12.5 games.
