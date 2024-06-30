Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets Monday July 1

1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Matteo Berrettini v Marton Fucsovics at 11/4 (bet365)

Across two Challenger Tour events, he’s gone just 2-2, losing to Britons Jacob Fearnley and Billy Harris, both of whom were ranked outside the top 200.

Shang has struggled much more. ‘Jerry’ has won just three tour-level matches since leaving Australia in January and a move onto the grass hasn’t changed his fortunes.

In addition, it’s not long since Garin was making semi-finals on the ATP Tour, doing do in Estoril and Munich on his favoured clay.

The Chilean didn’t play last year but in 2022 he reached the quarter-finals, beating Alex de Minaur along the way, and in 2021 he made the last 16, his run only ending when he bumped into a certain Novak Djokovic.

He’s just come through qualifying, losing just one set in the process, and has a strong track record in the main draw at the All England Club.

The bookies have this as pretty much a 50-50 match but I make Garin the clear favourite.

Mattia Bellucci v Ben Shelton

All is not well with the Shelton game – he’s gone 1-3 in his grasscourt warm-up matches, losing to Paul Jubb, a player ranked outside the top 250, in Mallorca on Thursday.

That match saw him concede 18 break points on his serve, supposedly a massive weapon in his game, but one which won him just 65% of first-serve points in that match. The second serve has also been very attackable, winning fewer than 46% of points in three of those four contests.

Bellucci has been operating at a lower level but will bring much more confidence to the court.

He’s just come through qualifying and notched a decent victory over David Goffin in the final round. Prior to that, he enjoyed a run to the semi-finals of the Nottingham Challenger.

Facing this serve will be a different test but I think it’s a good thing that he met Lloyd Harris in French Open qualifying recently – a man whose serve is similarly strong.

I had hoped Bellucci would be a bit bigger than he is and that maybe we’d get a price closer to evens about him winning a set but I’m still prepared to take a small punt on him landing the upset at 5/2.

Alex Bolt v Casper Ruud

Ruud looks another seed who could be vulnerable in round one – he’s often joked in the past about his ability (or lack of it) on this surface and it’s not easy to envisage him not being fully dialled in.

Ruud is a clay man with his priority each season being the French Open – he’s twice been a finalist there and was last seen making this year’s semi-finals in Paris.

He was fully invested in the claycourt campaign but, notably, that’s not really over yet. Ruud will be back at Roland Garros in less than a month’s time for the Olympics where he will be among the favourites to win a medal.

It’s not difficult to argue than an early loss at Wimbledon would boost his chances, getting him straight back to the clay.

He’s gone just 4-7 on grass in his career (none of those matches have been this year) and 2-4 in SW19 where last season he was beaten by British wild card Liam Broady.

Ruud might be able to get away with that poor record were he up against a fellow claycourter but the fact is Bolt is very adept on the grass.

I doubt anyone else in this draw has played 20 matches on the surface in 2024 and he’s won 18 of them, the last three in qualifying last week, an event he only got into with 10 minutes to spare due to a late withdrawal.

After going unbroken in the first two rounds, the Australian saved match point in his final qualifier so must feel like the sporting gods are smiling on him right now.

At 3/1, he looks worth backing to land the upset.