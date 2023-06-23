Wimbledon tennis betting tips: Daily best bets, previews, picks and analysis

Borna Coric v Guido Pella

Pella looks a decent underdog bet on day one of Wimbledon 2023.

Don’t be fooled by his nationality – Argentinians may be associated with the claycourts but Pella has enjoyed some good results on grass, particularly here at the All England Club.

He made the quarter-finals in 2019 and has beaten former finalists Marin Cilic, Kevin Anderson and Milos Raonic at Wimbledon.

In contrast, Coric has just one career win at this venue – a 9-7 in the fifth victory over Sergiy Stakhovsky back in 2015.

I’ve written on this site about his hit-and-miss nature before and there’s been little sign of that changing in 2023.

While capable of some excellent tennis – Coric won the Cincinnati Masters last summer – far too often he loses early.

Indeed, look at his record for the season so far shows he’s lost his opening match in seven of his 14 tournaments, including both on grass – he lost in straight sets to Mackenzie McDonald in Den Bosch and claimed just four games against Alexander Bublik in Halle.

Why anyone would want to back Coric at 1/3 here is beyond me and while Pella is still trying to find his best level after missing the 2022 season, he looks a good price to spring the upset.

David Goffin v Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios is another favourite crying out to be opposed.

He’s played just one match since last October, since when he’s undergone knee surgery, and looked a long way off when losing Yu Wibing in Stuttgart in his comeback match last month.

Since then he’s withdrawn from two other warm-up events so clearly his body isn’t right at the moment.

His comments suggest he’s desperate to play in a tournament he reached the final of 12 months ago but it’s hard to see him being in any sort of shape to contend.

Expect him to rely even more heavily on his serve and if that shot is bothering his knee, Goffin can capitalise. There’s even a chance he won’t have to – a demoralised Kyrgios usually beats himself.

Goffin won the pair’s last meeting, albeit almost six years ago, and is no mug on grass having reached the quarter-finals on each of his last two visits to SW19.

The Belgian is more than good enough to take advantage of an undercooked and possibly struggling Kyrgios and should be backed at odds-against.

John Isner v Jaume Munar

Not for the first time I’m happy to get involved with tie-breaks in an Isner match with the best bet here being 2+ breakers.

This landed for us at the recent French Open and can so again in SW19.

Isner has played 31 Wimbledon matches in his career and this bet has landed in 20 of them.

Look further at the data and it’s easy to see why.

The huge-serving American has held in 94.5% of his service games in SW19 but broken in only 7.5%.

And that latter figure is even lower when you look at Isner’s 2023 campaign – he’s broken serve only 4.4% of the time this season which really is woeful.

Six of his 12 matches in 2023 (all surfaces and most best-of-three) have seen 2+ tie-breaks and while Munar is hardly known for his strong serve, he probably won’t have to do a great deal to keep the scoreboard ticking over on his own deal.

The fact they’ve never met before is an added bonus – there’s every chance that getting a read on the serve will take a while.

Posted at 1900 BST on 02/07/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.