Wimbledon results: Jack Draper to face fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in the second round on Thursday

Rarely can a passing-the-torch moment have been so glaring as when Murray’s withdrawal saw new British number one Draper promoted to the main stage for his match against qualifier Elias Ymer.

It looked a kind draw for the 22-year-old, the most exciting talent in British men’s tennis since Murray, but he was pushed all the way by Swede Ymer before finally winning 3-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Wimbledon fans have become all too used to such rollercoasters in nearly 20 years watching Murray, and Draper said with a smile: “You probably wanted to see Andy out here but you were stuck with me instead.

“What an honour. I wouldn’t be here without Andy. What a competitor, what a champion, and thank you very much.”

Draper next faces his immediate predecessor as British number one, Cameron Norrie, who has been struggling badly for form but saw off Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta 7-5 7-5 6-3.

On his clash with Norrie, the 22-year-old added: “I think we have huge respect for each other, for one. We’ve practised together so many times and been a part of Davis Cup together.

“I wouldn’t say we’re extremely close, but we definitely support each other. We definitely have a great relationship.

“Obviously he won’t like the fact that I’m British number one now. I’m a lot younger.

“Dan (Evans) and Cam definitely probably won’t like seeing me being British number one. I think that creates a really healthy rivalry and environment.

“I think we all have great respect for each other. We all want to see each other succeed and do well. It’s nice to practice with him when I can. For sure, we’re all competitors, we’re all individuals.

“We want to win. We want to do the best we can. I think it’s going to be a really competitive match on Thursday. There won’t be any love lost, for sure.”

Fearnley excited for Djokovic

Djokovic proved once again that he should never be written off after cruising to victory on Centre Court just 27 days after a knee operation.

The 37-year-old’s chances of featuring at Wimbledon looked all but impossible when he went under the knife in Paris last month for surgery on a torn meniscus.

But a 6-1 6-2 6-2 first-round stroll against Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva demonstrated to the doubters that not only is Djokovic fit, but he is also determined to at least challenge for title number eight at the All England Club.

Fearnley said: “It’s a bit crazy, for sure. Obviously it’s come very unexpectedly. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t watching the scores on Centre Court. It was getting in my head a little bit that I was going to have to play him.

“It’s going to be a little bit intimidating, but it’s a match that I’m super excited for. It’s the biggest match of my career so far. Just to be able to share the court with a player like that will be really special.”

Another battle of Britain

There will also be an all-British second-round meeting in the women’s draw, where Katie Boulter will take on Harriet Dart.

British number one Boulter, who has made the third round the last two years, had a real battle with former semi-finalist Tatjana Maria before coming through 7-6 (6) 7-5.

Boulter holds a 6-1 lead over Dart, who eased to a 6-4 6-0 win against Bai Zhuoxuan, including a three-hour victory in Nottingham last month.

“Playing a Brit in the UK on the grass is never an easy draw and I’m expecting an absolute battle,” said Boulter. “I think we both know each other’s games inside-out, back-to-front at this point.”

Defending champion out

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova joined Steffi Graf in the history books after she suffered a shock first-round exit, but Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina cruised into the last 64.

Vondrousova was a surprise winner at the All England Club last year and returned to Centre Court on Tuesday to begin the defence of her crown, but she struggled physically in a 6-4 6-2 defeat to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in 67 minutes

It made Vondrousova only the second defending women’s Wimbledon champion to crash out in the first round after Graf did in 1994 to Lori McNeil.