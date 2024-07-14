Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to retain title

Alcaraz dethroned the seven-time champion 12 months ago in a five-set Centre Court classic, denying Djokovic a record-equalling eighth singles title.

But in what had been billed as a mouthwatering rematch, things were very different at the All England Club this time around.

Alcaraz won 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) with an uncharacteristic dropping of three match points on his own serve elongating the final set and in truth providing an inaccurate reflection of just how one-sided an encounter it truly was; it was all over in just two hours and 27 minutes.

The 21-year-old Spaniard becomes just the second man in the open era after Roger Federer to win his first four grand slam finals, while he has outdone the great Swiss, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by reaching that landmark before his 22nd birthday.

With Jannik Sinner having won the Australian Open and Alcaraz going back-to-back at the French Open and here, it finally appears that men’s tennis belongs to the new generation.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is still agonisingly short of an all-time record 25th slam singles title, and remains one short of Federer’s tally of eight Wimbledon crowns.