Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu maintains her best run as Carlos Alcaraz survives huge scare against Frances Tiafoe on Centre Court

Emma Raducanu conjured memories of her stunning US Open win by defeating ninth seed Maria Sakkari to ease into the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Raducanu had thumped Sakkari in the semi-finals in New York and she again lost only five games under the roof on Centre Court, reminding the tennis world of her rare talent in a 6-2 6-3 victory. Having not beaten a top-10 player in her career, the 21-year-old has now done it twice in a fortnight, and she has matched her best run at the All England Club from her breakthrough event three years ago. On that occasion, it all became too much for the then teenager and she retired with breathing difficulties during a fourth-round clash with Ajla Tomljanovic.

Raducanu reaches the fourth round 💪



The Brit knocks out No.9 seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BYHRzNxTTc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2024

It seems hugely unlikely the same thing will happen again, with Raducanu having come through a hugely testing three years since that Flushing Meadows title. She next faces an unexpected opponent in New Zealand’s Lulu Sun for a spot in the quarter-finals, while this victory was enough to ensure her place back in the top 100. Raducanu said: “I think today was really up there with the most fun I’ve had on a tennis court. I was just telling myself how many times in your life do you get the opportunity to play in front of a full Centre Court so I’m really grateful for the support.” King Carlos survives scare Carlos Alcaraz was Wimbledon’s marathon man as he outlasted American Frances Tiafoe in a five-set Centre Court classic. With Rain Man actor Dustin Hoffman watching from the Royal Box – fittingly on another wet day at SW19 – Tiafoe led the defending champion two sets to one, only to let him off the hook. It was a repeat of their epic five-setter in the semi-finals of the 2022 US Open, which Alcaraz won on his way to a first grand slam title. The 21-year-old Spaniard is now one step closer to a fourth after avoiding a shock third-round exit with a 5-7 6-2 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-2.

Victory sealed with a touch of Carlos class 🤌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Z3WnBC0MbC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2024