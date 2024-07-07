Sporting Life
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz

Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner edge closer to huge showdown

By Sporting Life
18:43 · SUN July 07, 2024

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz remain on track for another grand slam showdown after they progressed into the quarter-finals of the men’s singles at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Reigning champion Alcaraz was the first to book his last-eight place after he opened up day seven on Centre Court, but had to work hard before he beat Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5.

Sinner was second on Court One and aimed to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Jasmine Paolini after she clinched a quarter-final berth when American opponent Madison Keys retired deep into the third set.

And the world number one duly did as he safely negotiated Ben Shelton, also from across the pond, by a 6-2 6-4 7-6 (9) score.

It means Sinner and Alcaraz are still on a collision course for the last four in SW19, which would be their 10th meeting overall and fourth at a grand slam after 2022 clashes at Wimbledon and the US Open in addition to last month’s epic at Roland Garros.

