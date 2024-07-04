Wimbledon 2024: Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart win Battle of Britain ties but Jacob Fearnley falls to Novak Djokovic

Number ones crash out to British rivals

British number ones Jack Draper and Katie Boulter crashed out of Wimbledon as understudies Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart stole the limelight with second-round victories.

Norrie last month surrendered his status as Britain’s top-ranked men’s player to Draper but gave a timely reminder of his talents by beating his compatriot in straight sets.

British number two Norrie will meet world number four Alexander Zverev in round three following his 7-6 (3) 6-4 7-6 (6) win over pre-match favourite Draper.

Dart earlier fought back tears and from 6-2 down in the deciding tie-break to stun rival Boulter in the first of Thursday’s Court One battles of the Britons.

“It was not easy coming out here today to play Jack, he’s been playing so well and we’re such good friends off the court,” said 28-year-old Norrie, a semi-finalist in 2022.

“I felt I was a little bit of the underdog coming in, so I was pretty relaxed. I was happy with my level, played really physical. It’s nice to get through.”

Dart, the British number two in the women’s rankings, went from despair to joy as she battled back from the brink to beat Boulter 4-6 6-1 7-6 (8) in a nail-biting, error-strewn encounter.