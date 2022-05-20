The ATP and WTA had both criticised the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from SW19 this year following the invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon chairman Ian Hewitt said the UK Government had left them with “no viable alternative”, but the ATP have now removed ranking points from the tournament.

An ATP statement read: “The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our tour.

“The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system.

“It is also inconsistent with our rankings agreement. Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022.”

A statement from WTA chairman Steve Simon read: “The recent decisions made by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to ban athletes from competing in the upcoming UK grass-court events violate that fundamental principle, which is clearly embodied in the WTA rules, the Grand Slam rules and the agreement the WTA has with the Grand Slams.

“As a result of the AELTC’s position that it will not honour its obligation to use the WTA Rankings for entry into Wimbledon and proceed with a partial field not based on merit, the WTA has made the difficult decision to not award WTA ranking points for this year’s Wimbledon Championships.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries criticised the decision and said it does not send the right message to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

She said: “The international sporting community rightly moved quickly and came together to condemn Putin’s illegal and barbaric actions in Ukraine.

“Given the importance of sport and cultural bodies in making the Russian government an international pariah, we stand squarely behind the decision that Wimbledon and the LTA have taken to stand up for what is right.

“We deeply regret today’s decision and urge the ATP to consider its stance on ranking points at the championships. It does not send the right message to either Putin or the people of Ukraine.”