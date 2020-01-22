Australian Open: Mixed results for Brits as Heather Watson progresses but Dan Evans falls

Tennis
Heather Watson is through to the Australian Open third round, but Dan Evans is out
Heather Watson is through to the Australian Open third round, but Dan Evans is out
Gareth Jones · Journalist
Last Updated
07:47 · January 22, 2020 · 3 min read

It was another day of mixed emotions for British tennis fans at the Australian Open, as Heather Watson progressed but Dan Evans was knocked out.

Watson became the third Brit through to the second round after a battling win over Kristyna Pliskova.

Windy conditions in Melbourne made life tricky for both players but it was tall Czech Pliskova, the identical twin sister of world number two Karolina, who ended up struggling the most.

That had a lot to do with Watson, who was unlucky to lose the first set but fought back brilliantly, sealing the second set with an ace before taking the match 4-6 6-3 6-1.

Watson will next face 16th seed Elise Mertens, who she beat on her way to the semi-finals of the Hobart International last week.

Watson said: "Being the first-round match and it being postponed, I felt a bit nervous on court in the first set and was a bit tense.

"But after that I managed to loosen up and relax and start enjoying it and I thought my game improved more and more as the match went on.

"I don't mind the wind at all. I like it and the way I play - slice, drop shots, and change of pace balls - I think it works well in the wind, and I'm patient."

Watson arrived in Melbourne in good form after reaching the semi-finals of the Hobart International and she should feel positive for her clash with 16th seed Elise Mertens on Thursday after beating her in Tasmania.

The British number two said: "She's a great player and tough competitor and very solid so it will be a tough match.

"I think coming in it will give me confidence for sure to know that I can beat her, especially if it gets close in those tight moments."

Dan Evans could not repeat Watson's success and was unable to book his place in the third round, losing 6-4 6-3 6-4 to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Evans had fought back from two sets down to defeat Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round but admitted he did not feel good physically and he looked flat again against a higher-class opponent.

Evans' busy start to the season, particularly his heroics for Britain at the ATP Cup, appear to have caught up with him, and this was a disappointing way to end his first grand slam as a seed.

Nishioka, ranked 71, will now face Novak Djokovic.

Evans said: "I knew it would be difficult. In all honesty, I didn't want him to win against (Laslo) Djere.

"When it was windy like that I knew exactly how he would play and I couldn't break him. I didn't play great, but all credit to him, he played pretty good.

"Some days you look forward to matches and I didn't look forward to it. I just find him overly awkward. He made it literally as awkward as possible."

Evans insisted he had given the best he had despite his dislike of facing Nishioka, adding: "I still walk on the court thinking I can win the match.

"He just makes it difficult for me, I don't like playing him. You know how you feel in yourself as well, it's going to be a tough day, but put it on the court and I did that and it wasn't good enough."

Despite the disappointing end to his first grand slam tournament as a seed, Evans can reflect on an excellent start to the year, with a new career-high ranking of 32 thanks to his tremendous performances for Great Britain at the ATP Cup.

He said: "Obviously to start the year with such drama with my matches and then the doubles at ATP Cup, I can only look back and be happy.

"It was great to be there, part of that tournament, and then the grand slams are always good. I love coming to Melbourne. I've enjoyed it. It was a difficult day.

"But I've got to look back at a lot of points and good moves up the rankings."

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 33mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 33mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
All Football TipsTips & Previews