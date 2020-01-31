Australian Open 2020 women's review: Heather Watson slumps to heavy second-round defeat in Melbourne

Tennis
Heather Watson: Out of the 2020 Australian Open
Heather Watson: Out of the 2020 Australian Open
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
13:05 · January 23, 2020 · 4 min read

Play at the Australian Open was delayed on Thursday due to the after-effects of a dust storm that hit Melbourne on Thursday night.

Heavy rain brought with it a large amount of earth and, although conditions improved on Thursday morning, the outside courts were covered with a thin layer of dust and had to be cleaned before matches could start.

Last week qualifying was disrupted by smoky haze from the wildfires while the first day of main draw action on Monday coincided with the wettest day in the city for nearly a decade.

Watson slumps to heavy defeat

Heather Watson made a meek exit from the Australian Open with a heavy loss to 16th seed Elise Mertens in the second round.

The British number two claimed her best win for two-and-a-half years over world number 17 Mertens in the quarter-finals of the Hobart International last week.

Watson therefore arrived in Melbourne with confidence soaring, and she battled superbly to beat Kristyna Pliskova and the wind in the opening round on Wednesday.

But Watson could not find anything like the same level against Mertens, with the Belgian winning the final eight games and the match 6-3 6-0 in just 56 minutes.

Play was delayed on Thursday because of heavy rain that dumped a layer of dust on the outside courts, and it was late afternoon by the time Watson and Mertens began their contest.

There was still a reddish-brown hue to the court, and Watson made an inauspicious start by dropping serve in the opening game.

She recovered the break straight away and then held serve, but that would be the only time she would lead in the match, with Watson simply making too many errors against an opponent who retrieves extremely well and is capable of punishing a short ball.

Things went downhill swiftly for Watson in the second set, the fight draining out of the 27-year-old, who won only eight points in the six games.

Watson pulled no punches in her assessment of her performance, saying: "I felt my level wasn't there today. My movement. I was a millimetre or a second too slow to everything. I was letting her dictate.

"As the match went on, she played better and was more aggressive. I am just not happy with my performance at all."

It has nevertheless been a good two weeks for Watson, and she added: "I remember last year this time I would have be happy to win a single match.

"The fact I have played so many here in Australia, feeling good, in good spirits. I wish I didn't lose the way I lost. I wish at least I got closer in the score. It happens. Now I will go home."

Bellis reaches third round after horrific injury battle

Before Coco Gauff, CiCi Bellis was tennis' 15-year-old prodigy, and the American is finally back in the third round of a grand slam after a scarcely-believable injury nightmare.

Bellis defeated 12th seed Dominika Cibulkova at the US Open in 2014 and broke into the top 100 aged 16.

But, last October, after 20 months out of the game and four operations on her right arm, one of which involved breaking a bone to make it shorter, Bellis was told by a doctor that she would never play tennis again.

Thankfully, she sought a second opinion for what turned out to be a minor issue and on Thursday defeated 20th seed Karolina Muchova 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Bellis, now 20, said: "I'm really happy. It's been a really long time. Just being back here is a blessing, let alone winning, so I feel really great.

"A year ago at this time I didn't know if I was going to play again. Before each surgery I was just hoping one day I could get back to tennis."

Bellis began to experience pain in her wrist early in 2018 and underwent surgery for three tendon tears before a second operation to remove bone spurs in her elbow.

But her wrist was still not right and it was at that point that her surgeon proposed breaking her ulna bone in half, shortening it, and joining it back together with a metal plate.

"My mum and I were on the phone with the doctor," said Bellis. "He was telling us this and we were looking at each other and we were laughing because we had never heard of something so barbaric."

She entered this tournament on a protected ranking, with her current position down at 600, and will face 16th seed Elise Mertens in the third round.

Elsewhere: Dart follows Watson on the plane home

It was a good day for the big names, with second seed Karolina Pliskova beating Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-3 while fourth seed Simona Halep was a 6-2 6-4 winner against Harriet Dart.

Sixth seed Belinda Bencic staged a second-set comeback to beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-5 7-5 and there were also wins for former champion Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza but last year's semi-finalist Danielle Collins was beaten by Yulia Putintseva.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 33mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1hFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 7hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 8hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 33mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 10h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 9h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 8h
All Football TipsTips & Previews