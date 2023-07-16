Watch Novak Djokovic smash his racket against the Wimbledon net post during the final against Carlos Alcaraz

The moment of frustration came in the fifth set when the 20-year-old Spaniard produced a brilliant winner at the end of a fantastic rally to break the defending champion's serve.

Djokovic, who was bidding for a 24th Grand Slam title and a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown, then smashed his racket twice against the post which earned him a code violation and plenty more boos from the Centre Court crowd.