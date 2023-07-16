Sporting Life
Scroll down to watch Novak Djokovic smash his racket
Watch Novak Djokovic smash his racket against the Wimbledon net post during the final against Carlos Alcaraz

By Sporting Life
19:43 · SUN July 16, 2023

Novak Djokovic put a dent in the Centre Court net post after losing a crucial point in an epic Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz.

The moment of frustration came in the fifth set when the 20-year-old Spaniard produced a brilliant winner at the end of a fantastic rally to break the defending champion's serve.

Djokovic, who was bidding for a 24th Grand Slam title and a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown, then smashed his racket twice against the post which earned him a code violation and plenty more boos from the Centre Court crowd.

The world number two went on to suffer his first defeat at Wimbledon since 2017 - and his first on Centre Court since the 2013 final - after four hours and 42 minutes of epic tennis.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL MATCH REPORT, REACTION AND HIGHLIGHTS

Who is the GOAT of men's tennis - Federer, Nadal or Djokovic? A Grand Slam timeline since 2003!

