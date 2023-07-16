Watch Novak Djokovic smash his racket against the Wimbledon net post during the final against Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic put a dent in the Centre Court net post after losing a crucial point in an epic Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz.
The moment of frustration came in the fifth set when the 20-year-old Spaniard produced a brilliant winner at the end of a fantastic rally to break the defending champion's serve.
Djokovic, who was bidding for a 24th Grand Slam title and a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown, then smashed his racket twice against the post which earned him a code violation and plenty more boos from the Centre Court crowd.
The world number two went on to suffer his first defeat at Wimbledon since 2017 - and his first on Centre Court since the 2013 final - after four hours and 42 minutes of epic tennis.