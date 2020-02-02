Australian Open: Coco Gauff to face Venus Williams; Dan Evans seeded 30

It was victory over Williams for then 14-year-old qualifier Gauff at the same stage of Wimbledon that catapulted the American teenager to global stardom.

Gauff, now 15, has built on her breakthrough brilliantly, winning her first WTA tournament at the end of last season to break into the top 100 and earn direct entry to the draw in Melbourne.

Johanna Konta, the highest-ranked British player, is seeded 12th but has been struggling with a knee injury and was given a tricky assignment against dangerous Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

A difficult section could also see Konta come up against Caroline Garcia, Caroline Wozniacki or Dayana Yastremska and, potentially in the fourth round, Serena Williams.

Katie Boulter's return to grand slam tennis after six months out with a back injury will come against fifth seed Elina Svitolina, while Heather Watson takes on Kristyna Pliskova.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka opens against Marie Bouzkova and top seed Ashleigh Barty, on whom much of Australia's focus will be, takes on Lesia Tsurenko.