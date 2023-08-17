US Open wildcards awarded to Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki

Two-time champion Venus Williams and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki have received wildcards for the US Open.
Williams, 43, will be making her 24th main draw appearance at Flushing Meadows, where she won back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001.
Wozniacki, 33, is making her first grand slam appearance since retiring after the 2020 Australian Open.
The 2018 Melbourne champion, who now has two children, was US Open runner-up in 2009 and 2014 and announced her return to competitive action in June.
They will be joined by up-and-coming Americans Ashlyn Krueger, Robin Montgomery, Kayla Day and Clervie Ngounoue, as well as Australia’s Storm Hunter and France’s Fiona Ferro.
The US Open begins on Monday, August 28 in New York.
But former world number three Juan Martin Del Potro has had to shelve his proposed comeback at Flushing Meadows after four years of knee problems.
The Argentinian, who has played one match since 2019, wrote on Twitter: “My desire to return to a court as special as the US Open had me excited.
“I tried by all means to achieve it, but my body does not accompany me 100 per cent to feel comfortable.
“The pain I feel doesn’t allow me to focus on a comeback yet. I will continue looking for the best alternatives to recover my quality of life.”
Meanwhile, Marin Cilic of Croatia and Canada’s Denis Shapovalov have withdrawn from the tournament.