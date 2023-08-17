US Open wildcards awarded to Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki

Williams, 43, will be making her 24th main draw appearance at Flushing Meadows, where she won back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001.

Wozniacki, 33, is making her first grand slam appearance since retiring after the 2020 Australian Open.

The 2018 Melbourne champion, who now has two children, was US Open runner-up in 2009 and 2014 and announced her return to competitive action in June.

They will be joined by up-and-coming Americans Ashlyn Krueger, Robin Montgomery, Kayla Day and Clervie Ngounoue, as well as Australia’s Storm Hunter and France’s Fiona Ferro.