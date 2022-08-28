Our tennis man Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for the opening day of the 2022 US Open.

Tennis betting tips: US Open, Monday August 29 2pts over 36.5 games in Francisco Cerundolo v Andy Murray at 8/11 (William Hill, Betway) 1.5pts Denis Kudla to win a set v Karen Khachanov at 4/5 (William Hill) 1.5pts tie-break in the match in Nicolas Jarry v Matteo Berrettini at evens (Sky Bet) 0.75pt first-set tie-beak in Nicolas Jarry v Metteo Berrettini at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Aljaz Bedene to win the first set v Pedro Cachin at 23/20 (888sport) 0.25pt Yibing Wu to win the first set 6-0 v Nikoloz Basilashvili at 33/1 (General) 0.25pt Yibing Wu to win the second set 6-0 v Nikoloz Basilashvili at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Francisco Cerundolo v Andy Murray Ten years on from his US Open title, Murray starts this first-round tie as only slight favourite. We all know what’s happened to his body in recent times and his physical issues have simply seen him lose things from his game, perhaps most notably on the return of serve. That shouldn’t be a major issue in this match but Cerundolo is a player on the rise. Widely known for his claycourt prowess, it should be remembered that he reached the semi-finals in Miami this season on Laykold hardcourts. As the odds suggest, a tight battle looks in store and I very much doubt this will be settled in straight sets. And if that’s the case, then the total games numbers should go over the line.

Andy Murray in action at Wimbledon

Cerundolo has won a set in 10 of his 11 tour-level hardcourt matches, including against Roberto Bautista Agut and Karen Khachanov this summer. Murray, meanwhile, loves a battle and he can be expected to fight all day long at a venue he loves. After all, it could be his swansong here. That’s often been the case of late at the Slams with his last eight total-games make-ups at this level being 46-37-30-49-49-26-47-40. I’ll take the over 36.5 games bet at 8/11, with over 37.5 at 5/6 more widely available also looking decent enough. Karen Khachanov v Denis Kudla It’s been another iffy season for Khachanov, who looks destined never to fulfil the promise he showed early in his career, and he looks very short to win this match. While Kudla has hardly set the world on fire himself, he’s at his best on faster conditions and he should get that with the Laykold courts at Flushing Meadows, while it also promises to be hot with the temperature predicted to hit 30C on Monday.

The way I’m going to back Kudla is in the ‘to win a set’ market at 4/5. He’s done that in both previous encounters with Khachanov, winning their first in the US (Washington) in 2018 in straight sets before losing a hard-fought battle in four at this year’s Australian Open. In his last 19 matches, Khachanov has managed to win in straight sets only three times and having gone just 2-3 in the hardcourt lead-up tournaments, it’s clear he’s not in the best of form. CLICK HERE to back Kudla to win a set with Sky Bet Nicolas Jarry v Matteo Berrettini Long-term readers will know I like a tie-break bet and with the quick conditions on offer in New York, there’s potential for plenty of those in the coming fortnight. While the likes of John Isner and Reilly Opelka are obvious choices to deliver them, the bookies are usually clued up when it comes to those big servers. However, here there definitely looks to be a spot of value between two decent servers who may be going under the radar a little. Significantly, neither is a particularly great returner – Berrettini being the worst in the world’s top 20, based on the percentage of return games won metric. Jarry, who is bedded in on these courts having come through qualifying, has played a tie-break in nine of his last 12 matches at all levels, while for Berrettini it’s three of the last six, including two against Frances Tiafoe in Cincinnati last time out.

Matteo Berrettini

That continued a disappointing run on the hardcourts and I feel he’ll be focused on holding serve early on here. The fact that Jarry won their previous encounter without losing serve only underlines the potential for breakers. Even money about a tie-break in the match looks a good bet to me, while I’m also going to take a punt on one coming in the opening set at 7/2. That’s occurred in 12 of Jarry’s last 23 matches. CLICK HERE to back first-set tie break and tie-break in the match with Sky Bet Aljaz Bedene v Pedro Cachin Remarkably for a player who is ranked 66th in the world, this will be Cachin’s first-ever hardcourt match at tour level. He plays almost exclusively on clay and does so well – he’s won four Challenger titles on the dirt this year to enhance his ranking. But conditions here will be much quicker than he’s used to and the experienced Bedene can capitalise. He’s playing his final Grand Slam event having announced earlier this season that this would be his last year on tour before he begins a different career – as a football agent. Bedene also prefers the clay but he’s had some decent results on faster surfaces over the years and I’m surprised to see him as the underdog in this clash.

Another massive upset in Rotterdam! 😳@AljazBedene defeats No. 2 seed Tsitsipas 7-5 6-4 to earn his first ever Top 10 win 🙌



🎥: @TennisTV | @abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/0usvlbWZgj — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 13, 2020

I guess that’s down to the fact he’s not played much this year, tennis having taken its toll on the body. And it’s for that reason that I prefer to back him to win the first set, at 23/20, rather than the match. Yibing Wu v Nikoloz Basilashvili This match offers a left-field angle with the potential for a big-priced winner. It’s not been the best of times for Basilashvili. Earlier this month he had to appear (remotely) at a domestic-abuse trial in his homeland of Georgia. He denies the charges. Always a player who has run hot and cold, in the same week Basilashvili was beaten 6-0 6-1 by Mackenzie McDonald and he arrives in New York on a five-match losing streak. That was the fourth love set he’s lost in his last eight matches and it’s not difficult to link that to his current off-court problems. If Basilashvili isn’t there mentally for this one, Wu is capable of taking advantage. He’s been in fine form, winning three consecutive hardcourt events on the Challenger Tour ahead of this tournament.

Yibing Wu makes history for 🇨🇳!



The 22-year-old becomes the first Chinese man to qualify for the #usopen men's singles main draw. pic.twitter.com/LMRZYe0M0d — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2022

In theory, the level should rise here – Basilashvili is the world number 35 – but the fact the bookies make Wu a 1/4 shot says much. Backing the Chinese player to win a set 6-0 looks worth a small-stakes punt. Sadly, there’s no specific market for that but what we can do is try the 33/1 about Wu winning the first set 6-0 and the 25s about him winning the second set by the same scoreline. CLICK HERE to back Wu to win the first set 6-0 Posted at 1930 BST on 28/08/22