US Open final: Emma Raducanu v Leylah Fernandez betting tips, statistics, routes to final, TV channel and start time

British sensation Emma Raducanu is gearing up to face Canada's Leylah Fernandez on Saturday night (2100 BST, Channel 4 & Amazon Prime) in the first all-teenage Grand Slam final this Millennium - but whose fairytale of New York will end in US Open glory at Arthur Ashe Stadium?

The 19-year-old is not only the first qualifier - man or woman - to reach a Grand Slam final but she's also the first British woman to get this far since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.

Raducanu, who is incredibly yet to drop a set, is also the fourth debutant in US Open history to reach the final and the first British woman to do so since Wade triumphed here in 1968.

She's also bidding to become the first player in history to win a Grand Slam as early as the second attempt having made her bow at Wimbledon ranked 361 in the world earlier this summer. Now she'll be now lower than 31 in Monday's rankings.

Raducanu is 4/7 favourite while Fernandez is the marginal outsider at 11/8.

Here we preview the final with Andy Schooler's betting tips while we also have their routes to the final, tale of the tape, latest odds and also details of where and when to watch.

Raducanu v Fernandez: Betting tips

1pt Leylah Fernandez to beat Emma Raducanu at 6/4 (General)

There’s often a lot of hype surrounding British sport and some will have already added the Emma Raducanu story to that pile.

Hers is some story and she has rightly been centre stage in the UK media in recent days.

But amid all the Em-mania (sorry) it’s been too easy to forget the remarkable tale of the player who will be on the other side of the net in Saturday’s US Open final, Leylah Fernandez.

She only turned 19 a few days ago and is ranked just 72nd in the world. Were it not for Raducanu, there’s every chance Fernandez’s beaming smile would have been on the front pages of the UK national newspapers.

Fernandez is the underdog ahead of this match yet, on paper, her wins in New York over the past fortnight have been the better of the two finalists.

She’s beaten three of the world’s top five – defending champion Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka – while her dismissal of the 2016 winner Angie Kerber should not be forgotten either.