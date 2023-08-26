Our tennis man Andy Schooler is backing teenager Coco Gauff to conquer all at this year’s US Open.

US Open – women’s singles Flushing Meadows, New York, USA (outdoor hard) One of my favourite films is Pulp Fiction in which the characters played by Samuel L Jackson and John Travolta famously talk about the “little differences”. Now, it’s fair to say they weren’t talking about tennis and I’d probably get into trouble if I start mentioning some of the other words they use in that scene but it’s a nod to where I’m going with my money on this year’s women’s singles at the US Open. Shortly after Wimbledon, COCO GAUFF hired renowned coach Brad Gilbert as part of her team and the move has paid immediate dividends. CLICK HERE to back Gauff with Sky Bet During the summer hardcourt season, the American teenager has won titles in Washington and Cincinnati, enjoying the best run of her career so far. It’s not happened because Gilbert has come in, torn things up and started again – you can’t do that mid-season. Instead, it is those “little differences” which have been implemented to strong effect. Notably, Gauff is returning from a deeper position and is being more aggressive on her own serve. As Gilbert explained after the title success in Washington: “The game is simple: If you can break and you hold more than your opponent, you win. “She made some big changes on the fly last week that I implemented. It’s made a huge difference. She was making a ton of returns. “I concentrate on the little things. It’s doing things she can control at the moment.” Gauff beat Maria Sakkari, Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic that week but a more eyecatching win arrived in Cincinnati last week when the 19-year-old took down world number one Iga Swiatek.

She went on to beat Karolina Muchova in the final and afterwards spoke about Gilbert’s work and what he had changed. “It has just been the execution and the belief, and the things in practice, down the foot work and how I approach to the ball,” she told WTA Insider. “I used to think that when they hit really fast at me I used to just squat and try bang it back, but I realise that is not the most consistent way to play. It’s just that mentality change… so it has just been small changes and how they have changed my perspective on that has helped “But obviously nothing has changed drastically like people think. I didn’t change anything, it’s just those small adjustments.” Gauff looks to be the form horse coming into Flushing Meadows and with her confidence surely now up at an all-time high, odds of 8/1 certainly look tempting. While she is yet to win a Grand Slam title, she is only 19 and has already played in one (at last year’s French Open). She’ll have huge home support and while that also brings added pressure, Gauff has long cut a relaxed figure who seems unfazed by the attention. Having Gilbert in her corner will surely help on that front too. He coached Andre Agassi to six of his eight Slams and, perhaps notably, put the finishing touches to Andy Roddick’s sole Grand Slam title – taking over a few months before his golden summer of 2003 in which he won two Masters titles and the US Open. Admittedly, Gauff’s draw could have been better – she’s landed in the same quarter as defending champion Swiatek so a rematch could come in the last eight. But that Cincinnati victory should certainly be seen as a psychological blow struck and while Swiatek did win here during her terrific 2022 season, I remain of the opinion that the Laykold courts at Flushing Meadows are faster than ideal for the Pole. I’m happy to make Gauff my headline pick.

USA all the way? On the other side of the draw, I’m going to side with a player carrying similar traits to Gauff this summer, JESSICA PEGULA. CLICK HERE to back Pegula with Sky Bet Like her compatriot, Pegula has found some good form at just the right time. She made the semis in Washington before winning in Montreal where she became the only person to beat Gauff during the current hardcourt swing. Swiatek was another notable scalp claimed en route to the biggest title of her career. Such big match wins may well have fuelled the belief that Pegula can take the final steps towards a Grand Slam title. Six times she’s reached the quarter-finals of a major but she is yet to go beyond that stage.

