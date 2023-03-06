During the presentation ceremony, Kostyuk said: “Being in the position that I’m in right now, it’s extremely special to win this title. I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to all the people who are fighting and dying right now.”

The Ukrainian tennis player defeated the Russian player and won the WTA tournament for the first time in her career. Our kitty Marta Kostyuk beat Hrachova (6:3, 7:5). Now she will enter the top 40 rating. She did not shake the hand of the Russian woman after the match👏 TRUKHA pic.twitter.com/eaQkL8rnXd

She has been the most outspoken player about the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to continue playing on tour following the invasion of Ukraine.

There was no handshake between Kostyuk and Gracheva afterwards, with the Ukrainian frequently criticising players from the two aggressor countries for not condemning the war.

At the WTA tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Donna Vekic captured her fourth title with a 6-4 3-6 7-5 victory over top seed Caroline Garcia.

Croatian Vekic was ranked outside the top 100 a year ago following knee surgery but has enjoyed an excellent last six months, including reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, and is back up to 23 in the standings.