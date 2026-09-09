Andy Schooler previews Wednesday's quarter-finals at the US Open in New York.

Tennis tips: Today's US Open best bets 1pt Qinwen Zheng to serve the most aces v Elena Rybakina at 13/8 (bet365) 1pt Alex Zverev to beat Botic van de Zandschulp 3-0 at 19/20 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Qinwen Zheng v Elena Rybakina (1630 BST) Wednesday’s order of play begins with two players currently at the top of their game. Australian Open champ Rybakina is yet to lose a set and is proving she is one of, if not the best servers in the world – she’s lost serve just three times in the four rounds so far. She dismantled former champion Naomi Osaka in the last round with her ground game looking impeccable too. After lengthy injury issues, Zheng will be delighted with her return to form. She had to qualify for the main draw but has built serious momentum with Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek beaten in the last two rounds. Confidence will have surged, while she’ll also take some heart from the fact she’s been able to live with Rybakina in the past. Admittedly, it’s the Kazakh who leads the head-to-head 4-1 (2-1 on hardcourts) but the last three matches have all gone to a deciding set, including both this season – in Doha and Madrid. Notably, Zheng out-aced Rybakina in both of those contests and I think that’s a potential angle here. While Rybakina’s aces-per-game figure at this tournament is well up (0.89 to 0.47), long-term readers will know I place greater weight on the head-to-head – this market is all about the read a player gets on a specific opponent’s delivery, not how well they’ve served against others. Even including the early matches in their rivalry – which Rybakina won easily – the ace count is level at 32 each across the five encounters. As a 13/8 shot, this looks worth a go.

Mirra Andreeva v Coco Gauff (not before 1730 BST) We still have Gauff going from the outright previews and she’ll look to join Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe as semi-finalists from those scribblings. She’s not done a lot wrong so far, winning four matches in straight sets, although this was a match which always looked a concern when the draw was made. Andreeva has dropped just the one set herself and looks set to give Gauff her toughest test to date. The problem she has may be a mental one. Gauff has won all five of their previous meetings, although only one of those has come on this hardcourt surface. Andreeva doesn’t look a bad bet at 9/5 but that H2H record would certainly be a concern and I’ll just stick with my original Gauff position here and move on.

Karen Khachanov v Alexander Blockx (not before 1900 BST) Blockx has been playing great with his serve in great working order. Khachanov will also be delighted with how he’s found form – I’m amazed to see the Russian still around at this stage, although Learner Tien really let him off the hook the other day. Khachanov is the favourite but this isn’t a match to be getting involved with, at least not yet. The reason is the injury sustained in the last round by Blockx, who spoke of feeling “really sharp pain” in his rib against Francisco Cerundolo, saying only some “magical medication” got him through that one. It’s hard to know what shape he’ll be in come first ball in this one. If he does look OK in the early stages, I would favour the Belgian, but a rib issue seems likely to affect the serve, which is such a strong part of his game. So, while there is in-play potential, right now, this has to be swerved.