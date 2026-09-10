Alex Zverev v Karen Khachanov (2000 BST)

As regular readers will know, I’m very surprised that Khachanov has managed to return to the US Open semi-finals.

If you’ve backed him either ante-post or during the rounds, congratulations, but I’m not sure how you saw it coming.

While the Russian now stands just one win away from his first Grand Slam final, I think reality is about to bite.

Learner Tien had him in trouble and let him escape in the last 16, while Alexander Blockx, as feared, simply wasn’t fit enough to trouble him in the quarter-finals.

This, therefore, should feel like a big step up in class as Zverev has found his groove as the tournament has worn on.

There were early struggles with Zverev needing two five-setters – and two late finishes – to progress but since then he’s won three matches in straight sets. In the last two, he’s not lost his serve.

I just don’t see what Khachanov does better than Zverev, who has now won four of their last five matches – all in straight sets. Khachanov’s sole win in that period – and only one in this match-up since 2019 – came in Toronto last season when he won 7-6 in the third.

He’s struggled on return in those five matches, breaking Zverev only three times. The German has responded with 16 breaks of his own.

If Khachanov was playing absolutely lights-out tennis, perhaps you could make a case for him, but I just don’t see it and I expect class to prevail comfortably.

Another straight-sets win is an 11/8 shot which looks the bet to me.

The one concern I’d have is that this will be Zverev’s first day-session match – it starts at 3pm local time, as opposed to the 7pm starts he’s had throughout the tournament so far.

Maybe the different conditions could play into Khachanov’s hands early on – he’s 12/5 to win the first set and I could see why someone might want to take a chance on that happening, but my view is Zverev wins comfortably.