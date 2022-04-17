Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
tennis icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Cricket
Darts
NFL
Other Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tennis results: Stefanos Tsitsipas defends his his Monte Carlo Masters title

By Sporting Life
19:11 · SUN April 17, 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defended his Monte Carlo Masters title with a straight-sets victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.

Tsitsipas missed an opportunity to serve out for the match in the second set but regrouped to take a 6-3 7-6 (3) victory in a little over 90 minutes, with the win set to move him up to second in the ATP Race to Turin.

“I am very proud of myself,” the 23-year-old said on the ATP website.

“Things weren’t going well at one point, but I managed to stay composed to finish the match off. I am really proud with the belief I put in my game. Sometimes you doubt yourself, but it is always important to keep your head high.”

Earlier on Sunday, Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram underlined their new status as the top-ranked doubles pairing in the world with a hard-fought 6-4 3-6 10-7 win over Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Salisbury, 29, reached the number one spot in the rankings for the first time on Monday.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said on court. “I’m so happy right now. It’s a first title on clay together, on a surface that we always thought was a weaker one for us.

“[We have] not done too well here before, but we’ve been working really hard, and we knew we could play well. [I am] just so happy that it’s come together and to get the win here.”

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....