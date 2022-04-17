Tsitsipas missed an opportunity to serve out for the match in the second set but regrouped to take a 6-3 7-6 (3) victory in a little over 90 minutes, with the win set to move him up to second in the ATP Race to Turin.

“I am very proud of myself,” the 23-year-old said on the ATP website.

“Things weren’t going well at one point, but I managed to stay composed to finish the match off. I am really proud with the belief I put in my game. Sometimes you doubt yourself, but it is always important to keep your head high.”

Earlier on Sunday, Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram underlined their new status as the top-ranked doubles pairing in the world with a hard-fought 6-4 3-6 10-7 win over Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Salisbury, 29, reached the number one spot in the rankings for the first time on Monday.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said on court. “I’m so happy right now. It’s a first title on clay together, on a surface that we always thought was a weaker one for us.

“[We have] not done too well here before, but we’ve been working really hard, and we knew we could play well. [I am] just so happy that it’s come together and to get the win here.”