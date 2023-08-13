Tennis results: Jannik Sinner claims maiden ATP Masters 1000 title against Alex de Minaur in Toronto

“It means a lot. It is a great result,” said Sinner, 21, on becoming the second Italian after Fabio Fognini to win a Masters 1000 title.

Sinner, who had lost his previous two Masters 1000 finals in Miami in 2021 and 2023, produced a clean-hitting display to triumph 6-4 6-1 in one hour and 30 minutes.

"If at first you don't succeed, try, try again" 👏 Third Masters 1000 final, first triumph, @janniksin downs de Minaur 6-4 6-1 @NBOtoronto | #NBO23 pic.twitter.com/68GFaXSU3C

“One I can share with all the people who are close to me every day. It is a nice moment to share with them and we are doing the right things.

“This result makes us feel good, stronger and hungry to work even harder in the future.”

Sinner broke De Minaur’s serve five times in becoming the second first-time Masters 1000 winner of the season, joining Monte Carlo champion Andrey Rublev.

He said: “I felt the pressure, but I think I handled it very well. Trying to play point after point.

“Treating everyone with respect on the court, so I am happy with how I handled the situation.”

Australia’s De Minaur, who had never previously reached the quarter-finals of a Masters 1000 event, said: “It was a breakthrough week for me.

“I played some great tennis and it gave me a taste of it. My maiden (Masters 1000) final and I will be back.”