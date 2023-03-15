Raducanu, who has battled a wrist injury and illness in recent weeks, showed glimpses of her US Open-winning best form throughout her earlier matches, with victories against 20th seed Magda Linette and 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia particular standouts.

The 20-year-old looked impressive again in the early stages against Swiatek, matching the Pole from the baseline as neither player looked close to giving up a break.

However, the turning point came in the sixth game of the opening set.

Down 3-2, Raducanu double-faulted at 0-30, giving defending champion Swiatek the space she needed to claim the decisive break.

The world number 77 was simply outmatched from there, ultimately going down 6-3 6-1 in an hour and 24 minutes.

“I think overall I can say it was a positive week for me,” said Raducanu. “The team, I think we had a run of three really good matches.

“It was a good experience today playing Iga on that court at night. I think the conditions are very slow and heavy and favoured her. But, yeah, it’s just good to see where I’m at.

“I think it’s been a good 10 days. I haven’t trained particularly much before the tournament, but I feel like I’ll probably take a day to recover tomorrow physically, because since the tournament started, I have done a little bit of something every day.

“So (I will) reset a bit mentally and physically tomorrow, and then take it from there.”