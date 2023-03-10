Raducanu’s participation in her first match since losing to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open in January had been doubt after she revealed the wrist problem she was troubled by last season has returned.

But the British number one, who withdrew from last week’s event in Texas and an exhibition tournament earlier this week, delivered a composed performance against Danka Kovinic, despite clearly not being at 100 per cent, to progress with a 6-2 6-3 win.

Raducanu practised in Indian Wells on Wednesday with strapping on both wrists, but it was the 20-year old’s recent bout of tonsillitis which appeared to be causing her the most discomfort throughout Thursday’s match.

Raducanu lost the opening two games but broke back in the third before capitalising on a string of unforced errors from Kovinic to win six consecutive games and take the opening set in 33 minutes.