Tennis daily match betting tips: Shanghai Masters semi-finals preview and best bets

Novak Djokovic v Valentin Vacherot (0930 BST)

I questioned Djokovic’s physical condition in the heat and humidity of Shanghai the other day and when he was doubled over after just a handful of games against Zizou Bergs, there was a feeling of justification.

It’s been like that in virtually every match over the past week or so for the Serb but, once again, he managed to survive. “Staying alive on court,” is how he put it afterwards.

Djokovic never looked at his best but also never genuinely looked like losing either. Bergs had chances but as we’ve seen in so many Djokovic matches over the years, being able to execute and convert those opportunities proved beyond him.

The greats master the ability to deliver on the big points and that’s exactly what Djokovic did.

Despite his battle with his body and the conditions, Djokovic has only had his serve broken three times in four rounds so far that factor has given him a solid base, even if the physicality is proving tough.

His opponent here has enjoyed a dream run at the tournament, coming through qualifying to reach his first ATP semi-final.

He had never beaten a top-100-ranked player on a hardcourt before arriving in Shanghai. Now he’s won five such matches in a row.

The serve has been a big reason – Vacherot appears to really be hitting his spots and has subsequently lost his delivery only five times in 13 sets in the main draw.

In five of his seven Shanghai matches, Vacherot has come from a set down to win and for those who like to follow trends, you can get 16/1 about another come-from-behind victory.

Given what we’ve seen from Djokovic in terms of his physical fitness, that might not be the worst price around, especially when you consider that the temperature and humidity again crank up again on Saturday – it’s due to hit 33C (with humidity at 60%) and this is the afternoon match.

However, with Vacherot having an awful lot of tennis in his legs now you couldn’t be sure what would happen if this turned into ‘survival of the fittest’.

Preference for me would be to back Vacherot in some shape or form in the opening set.

The pair haven’t played before so that serve could take a while for Djokovic to figure out.

2-2 after six games is around the 8/11 mark, which could be of interest, but for something bigger, consider the 3/1 about a first-set tie-break.

Both men are serving well and with that first-meeting aspect, I would not be at all surprised to see serve dominate in the early stages.