Tennis daily match betting tips: Round one Shanghai Masters preview and best bets

Our tennis man Andy Schooler takes a look at the first-round matches at the Rolex Shanghai Masters and picks out his best bets.
Tennis betting tips: Shanghai Masters
1.5pts Marton Fucsovics to beat Jaume Munar at 4/5 (William Hill, 888sport, betway)
1.5pts tie-break in Arthur Rinderknech v Hamad Medjedovic at 10/11 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet)
1pt double on the above selections at 12/5 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet; 2/1 William Hill)
Jaume Munar v Marton Fucsovics
I mentioned Fucsovics on this site last week when I suggested he had a outside chance of a deep run in Tokyo.
That didn’t happen, although he did justify my faith to some extent by taking out seed Frances Tiafoe in the Japanese capital.
The Hungarian certainly continued a decent hardcourt run that has brought him an ATP title in Winston-Salem, just prior to the US Open.
I’d expect Munar to struggle in the quick conditions Shanghai provides – the DecoTurf courts are among the fastest on the tour.
That was certainly the case when the Spaniard faced the power of Matteo Berrettini in Tokyo last week where he was well beaten and Fucsovics has the weight of shot which will also rush Munar here.
Notably, Fucsovics has won both previous meetings of the pair in straight sets, including during that title run in Winston-Salem less than six weeks ago.
He wins this for me.
Arthur Rinderknech v Hamad Medjedovic
The expected speedy conditions make this match stand out.
The angle I’m taking here is a tie-break one for these are two big servers and service breaks may well be at a premium.
Both have been playing plenty of breakers on hardcourts in recent times.
Medjedovic has actually played one in six of his last seven matches, one of which was a 6-3 7-6 victory over Rinderknech in Winston-Salem.
Rinderknech, who pushed Alex de Minaur all the way in Beijing last week, has had a tie-break in seven of his last 13 matches.
The Frenchman lost serve only three times in three matches in Cincinnati, which is another of the tour’s speedy venues.
A tie-break in the match looks worth backing at a shade of odds-on, while a first-set breaker is a bigger-priced alternative at 23/10.
Note, the advised bet is 10/11 in BetMGM's 'total tie breaks over 0.5' market, or 8/11 with BoyleSports.
Posted at 1520 BST on 30/09/25
