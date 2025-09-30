Tennis daily match betting tips: Round one Shanghai Masters preview and best bets

1pt double on the above selections at 12/5 (BetMGM, Virgin Bet; 2/1 William Hill)

Jaume Munar v Marton Fucsovics

I mentioned Fucsovics on this site last week when I suggested he had a outside chance of a deep run in Tokyo.

That didn’t happen, although he did justify my faith to some extent by taking out seed Frances Tiafoe in the Japanese capital.

The Hungarian certainly continued a decent hardcourt run that has brought him an ATP title in Winston-Salem, just prior to the US Open.

I’d expect Munar to struggle in the quick conditions Shanghai provides – the DecoTurf courts are among the fastest on the tour.

That was certainly the case when the Spaniard faced the power of Matteo Berrettini in Tokyo last week where he was well beaten and Fucsovics has the weight of shot which will also rush Munar here.

Notably, Fucsovics has won both previous meetings of the pair in straight sets, including during that title run in Winston-Salem less than six weeks ago.

He wins this for me.