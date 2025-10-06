Tennis daily match betting tips: Round four Shanghai Masters preview and best bets

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Lorenzo Musetti (Wed)

The bookies have this as basically a 50-50 match but I’m leaning towards Auger-Aliassime.

He’s been broken only once in his two matches so far in Shanghai and looks settled in conditions.

Admittedly, Musetti has also done everything asked of him, although he didn’t convince greatly against Luciano Darderi on Monday, his compatriot creating plenty of chances.

Musetti leads the head-to-head 4-3, although it’s 2-1 to FAA on a hardcourt and the surface plays to his strengths in this match-up.

While the Italian can play on all surfaces, I still feel he’s something of a work in progress on hardcourts. My theory is backed up by the fact that he’s won only four of his last 19 matches against top-20 players on the surface.

Critics will point out one of those came against FAA this season in Miami but that came during a run of four defeats in five matches for the Canadian.

Six months on and he’s in much better form.

He was a quarter-finalist in Cincinnati and a semi-finalist at the US Open. At both tournaments, it took Jannik Sinner to stop him.

And while we’re on about records against the elite, Auger-Aliassime has won eight of his last 13 against the top 20 on hardcourts.

It is fair to say there isn’t a great deal between these two but I feel FAA can edge this.