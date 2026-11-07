Tennis betting tips: WTA Finals preview

Andy Schooler brings you his player-by-player guide to the WTA Finals, the season-ending tournament featuring the world’s top eight players.

Tennis tips: Fage WTA Finals 2pts Aryna Sabalenka to win the title at 11/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes, StarSports) 1pt Linda Noskova to qualify for the semi-finals at 11/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Fage WTA Finals Indian Wells, USA (outdoor hard) For the seventh time in eight editions, the WTA Finals have a new home. Indian Wells will stage the 2026 tournament, one which exclusively features the best eight players of the season, before it moves onto Charlotte for a planned thee-year run. Unlike most of its predecessors, this venue is a regular stop on the WTA Tour so bettors do get another form line to consider, although they are usually here in March. Temperatures in the California desert this week are expected to be up around the 30C mark, which probably isn’t ideal at this time of the season when players have been on the beat for more than 10 months. This is a tournament usually held indoors but this year fatigue could be more of an issue, especially with the singles matches being played during the heat of the day – the first will start at noon each day (2000 GMT) with the second following immediately afterwards. For those unfamiliar with the tournament format, the players have been split into two groups of four and the top two in each will progress to Saturday’s semi-finals. It means players can potentially lose a match (or even two in some circumstances) and still win the title. Elena Rybakina heads into this year’s tournament as world number one, top seed and defending champion. However, this tournament has had even more champions than venues in recent times – the last multiple winner was Serena Williams, who claimed the last of her five titles in 2014. As well as Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina will also be looking for their second WTA Finals crown this year. Let’s take a look at those groups and each of the contenders… GROUP 1 Elena Rybakina Best odds – Title: 11/4; Group: 11/10; Qualify: 2/7

Race position: 1st

2026 win-loss record: 54-14

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 10-5

2026 titles: 4 – US Open, Australian Open, Ningbo, Stuttgart

WTA Finals record: 7-4 (25 W, 24 Gp, 23 Gp)

Indian Wells record: 16-4 (RU-L16-W-QF-L64)

Recent form: QF Tokyo, W Ningbo, L64 Beijing

Record v group opponents: Gauff – overall: 2-1; all hard: 2-1; 2026: 2-0

Pegula – overall: 6-3; all hard: 6-3; 2026: 3-0

Noskova – overall: 3-0; all hard: 2-0; 2026: 0-0 It’s not hard to make a strong case for Rybakina successfully defending her title this week. She has the most titles and most match wins this year of any player in attendance. Two of her victories came at Grand Slam level – the Australian and US Opens – where she essentially usurped Aryna Sabalenka as the world’s best on hardcourts. The Kazakh is also a former champion here in Indian Wells, while she holds a winning record against all three group opponents and has gone 5-0 against the trio this season. Rybakina possesses one of the best serves in the women’s game and that could be an advantage. The dry, thinner air has long made the balls fly that bit faster here and the change to Laykold courts in 2025 has sped conditions up a bit too. However, the concern when it comes to Rybakina, as is often the case, is her physical condition. She had to quit her last tournament, in Tokyo, due to a neck injury, while perhaps more importantly, she missed Friday’s media day citing illness – that is not exactly what you want to hear if you are considering backing the joint favourite. Coco Gauff Best odds – Title: 6/1; Group: 11/4; Qualify: 8/15

Race position: 4th

2026 win-loss record: 47-15

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 5-6

2026 titles: 1 - Cincinnati

WTA Finals record: 7-8 (25 Gp, 24 W, 23 SF, 22 Gp)

Indian Wells record: 12-6 (L32-SF-QF-L32-L32)

Recent form: L16 Beijing

Record v group opponents: Rybakina – overall: 1-2; all hard: 1-2; 2026: 0-2

Pegula – overall: 5-5; all hard: 3-4; 2026: 2-0

Noskova – overall: 2-1; all hard: 2-0; 2026: 0-1

Coco Gauff in action at Wimbledon

Gauff won this event two years ago in Riyadh but she doesn’t have the greatest record here in Indian Wells and has captured only one WTA title in 2026. The American has only played the one tournament since her semi-final run at the US Open and didn’t make an impact in Beijing. Throw in a losing record for the season against top-10 opponents plus her regular issues on serve and it’s easy to fade Gauff’s chances. However, she is one of the great battlers in the modern game - probably the toughest player mentally of those gathered here - and you can rest assured she won’t go down without a fight. Jessica Pegula Best odds – Title: 8/1; Group: 4/1; Qualify: 6/4

Race position: 5th

2026 win-loss record: 50-14

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 7-7

2026 titles: 2 – Charleston, Dubai

WTA Finals record: 6-8 (25 SF, 24 Gp, 23 RU, 22 Gp)

Indian Wells record: 11-8 (QF-L16-L64-L16-L64-QF-L64-L128)

Recent form: L32 Wuhan

Record v group opponents: Rybakina – overall: 3-6; all hard: 3-6; 2026: 0-3

Gauff – overall: 5-5; all hard: 4-3; 2026: 0-2

Noskova – overall: 1-3; all hard: 0-2; 2026: 0-1 A strong hardcourt player but it’s hard to make a convincing case for Pegula. She’s played just one match since the US Open, has never been past the quarter-finals in Indian Wells in eight main-draw appearances and is 0-6 against her group opponents in 2026. Despite reaching the 2023 final and getting out of her group last year, Pegula also holds a losing record at this tournament. I think she’s up against it here. Linda Noskova Best odds – Title: 16/1; Group: 7/1; Qualify: 11/5

Race position: 8th

2026 win-loss record: 40-15

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 4-5

2026 titles: 2 – Wimbledon, Berlin

WTA Finals record: Debut

Indian Wells record: 7-4 (SF-L64-L32-L32)

Recent form: L16 Beijing, W BJK Cup Finals (3-0 w/CZE)

Record v group opponents: Rybakina – overall: 0-3; all hard: 0-2; 2026: 0-0

Gauff – overall: 1-2; all hard: 0-2; 2026: 1-0

Pegula – overall: 3-1; all hard: 2-0; 2026: 1-0 The lowest-ranked player in this field but not one to be written off. The Wimbledon champion has only won titles on grass this season, although she did help her country lift the Billie Jean King Cup a few weeks ago and was a semi-finalist here in Indian Wells towards the start of the year. Her big-serving, first-strike tennis has the potential to work well again here given conditions have sped up a bit in recent times. They will also play with Wilson balls at this tournament, which tend to be faster than the Dunlop ones used at the BNP Paribas Open here in March. Noskova is 2-0 against her group opponents this season. She’s yet to beat Rybakina in her career but news of the top seed’s illness could well work in the Czech’s favour. GROUP 2 Aryna Sabalenka Best odds – Title: 11/4; Group: 11/10; Qualify: 1/4

Race position: 2nd

2026 win-loss record: 47-11

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 7-3

2026 titles: 3 – Miami, Indian Wells, Brisbane

WTA Finals record: 12-9 (25 RU, 24 SF, 23 SF, 22 RU, 21 Gp)

Indian Wells record: 21-6 (W-RU-L16-RU-L64-L16-L32)

Recent form: L32 Wuhan, L32 Beijing

Record v group opponents: Andreeva – overall: 4-2; all hard: 2-1; 2026: 0-0

Svitolina – overall: 6-1; all hard: 3-0; 2026: 1-0

Muchova – overall: 2-3; all hard: 2-2; 2026: 1-0 Somewhat surprisingly, Sabalenka is yet to win the WTA Finals. However, just like at the hardcourt Grand Slams – she’s reached the final of the last eight - she usually gives her backers a run for their money, making it out of the group stage in each of the last four years. One of the biggest ball-strikers on the tour, Sabalenka also has a strong record in Indian Wells, reaching three of the last four finals. She won the title here back in March, although there has been no title since Miami a couple of weeks after that success. The Belarusian also boasts the best record against the elite this season of anyone in this field – she’s 7-3 against top-10 foes, showing her ability to raise her game when necessary. After disappointing in Asia recently, that ability will be required again but Sabalenka also struggled prior to the US Open this season and went on to make the final. I’d expect her to at least go close. Mirra Andreeva Best odds – Title: 13/2; Group: 11/4; Qualify: 4/7

Race position: 3rd

2026 win-loss record: 50-16

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 1-5

2026 titles: 3 – French Open, Linz, Adelaide

WTA Finals record: Debut

Indian Wells record: 7-2 (L32-W-L128)

Recent form: RU Beijing, QF Singapore

Record v group opponents: Sabalenka – overall: 2-4; all hard: 1-2; 2026: 0-0

Svitolina – overall: 1-1; all hard: 1-1; 2026: 0-1

Muchova – overall: 1-0; all hard: 1-0; 2026: 0-0 Not many of the field have impressed since the US Open but Andreeva did make the final in Beijing during the Asian swing so she should arrive with some sort of confidence. However, the fact is she’s not won a title since her maiden Grand Slam success at Roland Garros in June and, most worryingly given the format of this event, she has a poor record against the best players this season, going just 1-5 against top-10 opponents. Will take heart from the fact she won here in Indian Wells last season, though. Hard to believe she’s still a teenager with her game having matured considerably under the tutelage of coach Conchita Martinez. Elina Svitolina Best odds – Title: 20/1; Group: 13/2; Qualify: 12/5

Race position: 6th

2026 win-loss record: 50-17

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 8-5

2026 titles: 2 – Rome, Auckland

WTA Finals record: 10-3 (19 RU, 18 W, 17 Gp)

Indian Wells record: 21-12 (SF-QF-L32-L64-L16-SF-L32-L16-L32-L16-L64-L128)

Recent form: QF Wuhan, QF Beijing, RU BJK Cup Finals (1-2 w/UKR)

Record v group opponents: Sabalenka – overall: 1-6; all hard: 0-3; 2026: 0-1

Andreeva – overall: 1-1; all hard: 1-1; 2026: 1-0

Muchova – overall: 3-1; all hard: 2-0; 2026: 0-1 Now a mother, Svitolina returns to the WTA Finals after a seven-year absence and it’s interesting to note that she’s made the final in two of her three previous appearances. However, she also arrives under something of a cloud with much of the pre-tournament focus having been on the break-up of her marriage to fellow tennis star Gael Monfils. She spoke of the toll the war in her home country of Ukraine has had on her and you have to wonder how she is mentally coming in here. That said, it’s often the case that people throw themselves into their work in such situations and if Svitolina is at her best she is capable of outperforming odds which make her the rank outsider. She has long been one of the best defenders on the tour, although she has had to add a more aggressive approach since her return after giving birth. A strong record against the tour’s best players this year is notable, although she’s more likely than some to be fazed by the hot conditions.

Elina Svitolina

Karolina Muchova Best odds – Title: 14/1; Group: 9/2; Qualify: 8/5

Race position: 7th

2026 win-loss record: 43-12

2026 win-loss record v top 10: 6-5

2026 titles: 2 – Bad Homburg, Doha

WTA Finals record: Debut

Indian Wells record: 8-3 (L16-L16-QF)

Recent form: L16 Wuhan, QF Beijing, W BJK Cup Finals (2-0 w/CZE)

Record v group opponents: Sabalenka – overall: 3-2; all hard: 2-2; 2026: 0-1

Andreeva – overall: 0-1; all hard: 0-1; 2026: 0-0

Svitolina – overall: 1-3; all hard: 0-2; 2026: 1-0 It’s great to see Muchova finally make her debut at this event – she qualified in 2023 but had to withdraw due to injury. Her body has often let her down over the years but when she is fully fit she is one of the most watchable players on the WTA Tour – her court craft and shot-making ability is arguably the best in this field. Hasn’t won a title since the grasscourt season but does hold a winning record against her opening opponent, Sabalenka. A shock there would set her up nicely and is another with the potential to outperform her odds. VERDICT While she has arguably lost her crown as the world’s leading hardcourt player to Elena Rybakina this season, ARYNA SABALENKA has long been an expert on this sort of surface. She won here in Indian Wells back in March and has a fine record at the venue where the sand tends to get into the court surface and make the balls sit up a bit – into the Sabalenka hitting zone where she’s capable of dismantling anyone with her power. This is the biggest hardcourt prize not on her CV so I’m sure she remains motivated and she’s often gone close at this event, never showing an ‘on the beach’ attitude. Expect another strong bid from the Belarusian, whose 70% win rate against top-10 players this season is easily the best in the field. Rybakina warrants huge respect after the two-Slam season she’s had, but her illness signs are worrying given she missed the media day and it’s hard to be backing her at a short price right now. In terms of a touch of sub-market value, I think LINDA NOSKOVA is a big price at 11/5 to qualify for the semis. With expectations pretty low, she has little to lose and has a game style that makes her hard to beat when she’s in the groove. The Czech showed that at Wimbledon, while a semi-final appearance here back in March also offers plenty of hope. The potential for group favourite Rybakina to be below her best for Sunday’s opening match is clear (she may even not make it to the start line) and so I think offering 11/5 about Noskova making the semis is risky business. Posted 11:35 GMT on 07/11/2026