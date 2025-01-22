1pt Iga Swiatek to serve the most double faults v Madison Keys at 9/4 (bet365)

0.5pt Sabalenka to serve the most double faults v Badosa at 5/1 (bet365)

Aryna Sabalenka v Paula Badosa (0830 GMT)

It’s now 19 wins in a row at the Australian Open for Aryna Sabalenka, who has started 2025 with 10 straight victories.

However, chinks in the armour were shown in the last of those matches, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova pushing the defending champion hard.

The Russian broke Sabalenka’s serve in five consecutive games during that match and subsequently led it by a break in the deciding set.

However, to her credit, Sabalenka was able to stem the tide to keep her title bid on track.

Pavlyuchenkova’s ability to overpower Sabalenka from the baseline, at times, in that contest will give Badosa plenty of hope though.

If she goes for her shots, this one could well be closer than the odds suggest – Badosa is 3/1 to land the upset.

The Spaniard has been in fine form over the past six months, surging up the WTA rankings, and following her impressive victory over Coco Gauff on Monday, she has now won 27 of her last 35 matches.

Six of her defeats in that run have come against top-12 opponents but she’s forced a deciding set against Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula and Gauff.

Something similar here wouldn’t surprise me.

While Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 5-2, winning the last five, the matches have often been close.

The data shows that. Across the series, both players have landed 60% of their first serves in play with Sabalenka edging things in terms of points won – 70% to 66%. However, they are dead level on second-serve points won, both players with a figure of 46%.

At this tournament, Badosa holds a healthy advantage behind both serves and has duly managed to hold in 81% of her service games. Sabalenka has slipped to 70% after those struggles in the last round. She has, however, broken serve more often – 52% of the time, in fact, to Badosa’s 40%.

Badosa has potential on the handicap but I think the best way to side with the Spaniard is to play the overs on her games line. This is set at 9.5.

She’s covered this in five of their seven previous encounters and even a straight-sets defeat could see this land.

For a long shot, consider the double-faults market where Sabalenka looks too big at 5/1 to serve the most.

OK, Sabalenka has only managed to do this in two of their previous seven meetings but there have also been two ties and only once has she lost this bet by more than two.

As for this tournament, it’s pretty close in terms of DFs served per game – Sabalenka’s figure of 0.17 isn’t far behind Badosa’s 0.23.

Yes, Sabalenka is underdog here but should she be 5/1? Not in my opinion.

Unibet’s DF handicap is another option; Sabalenka gets a 2.5 start here.