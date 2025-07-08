Tennis betting tips: Wimbledon preview and best bets for Wednesday July 9

Jannik Sinner v Ben Shelton

There are two short-priced favourites for Wednesday’s men’s quarter-finals at Wimbledon but I’d be very wary about backing either man.

Let’s start with this match for which Sinner is at 1/4.

The Italian can count himself very fortunate to have reached this stage given he was staring down the barrel against Grigor Dimitrov when the Bulgarian appeared to tear a pectoral muscle while up two sets to love.

Dimitrov was really ramping up his serve, regularly delivering 140mph bombs, and perhaps going for that bit extra on his delivery contributed to the injury. I guess we’ll never know.

Either way, his performance proved Sinner is vulnerable and in this match the world number one will come up against another player capable of serving big.

While all the headlines from that match were about Dimitrov’s problem, it should be remembered Sinner suffered a nasty fall early on and required treatment on his elbow. He didn’t look very comfortable and it must be something of a worry for his fans and backers that he cancelled Tuesday’s planned practice session.

Could Shelton take advantage if Sinner is indeed less than 100% physically?

Well, he’s certainly playing well, losing only one set en route to this stage. However, he’s also 5-1 down on the head-to-head, losing the last five, all in straight sets.

It’s hard to be confident.

The one angle I do like though comes in the serve markets which earned us a winner on Tuesday, in particular the aces handicap.

Sinner gets a 2.5-game start here and some will highlight the fact he’s serving more aces per game at this tournament than Shelton (0.78 v 0.63).

However, the head-to-head match up matters a lot in this market – this is about how each player gets a read on the other’s serve – and the stats show that Shelton has served the most aces in four of the pair’s six meetings with one tie.

He’s covered the -2.5 handicap in three of those but, most significantly, he out-aced Sinner 15-7 when the duo met here at Wimbledon 12 months ago.

That’s no co-incidence and very much something to do with the skiddy, lower-bouncing grass which gives the returner less time to react.

Throw in some potential discomfort for Sinner and I think Shelton is worth backing to cover the handicap.