Tennis betting tips: Wimbledon preview and best bets for Tuesday July 8

Cameron Norrie v Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has now won 22 matches in a row and is within three victories of an historic Wimbledon three-peat.

Yet the Spaniard himself admits he’s rarely been at his best during that run and, to some extent, that’s borne out by the stats which show he’s lost a set in 11 of those 22.

Norrie has the potential to add his name to that list.

He’s beaten Alcaraz twice in their six meetings, although the most recent of those matches was more than two years ago when Norrie beat an injury-hit Spaniard in Rio. His other win came in the fast conditions of Cincinnati in 2022, shortly before Alcaraz won that season’s US Open. They are yet to meet on grass.

However, it must be something of a concern that Norrie had to go four and a half hours against Nicolas Jarry on Sunday – while he made it through there must be a tinge of regret that match point was missed in the third set.

Fatigue isn’t what you need in the legs ahead of facing the run-all-day Alcaraz.

Norrie has been coming up with some good angles in the bits I’ve seen – he was able to push Jarry around the baseline quite a bit – but that will be tougher to do against a mover as good as Alcaraz.

Alcaraz clearly isn’t in tip-top form right now, losing sets in three of his four matches so far, so I’m tempted to get with Norrie to win a set – he’s 5/4 on the +2.5 set handicap line.

However, that potential for tiredness, plus the realisation that Alcaraz could flick the switch at any given moment, is enough to put me off pulling the trigger.