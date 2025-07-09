Tennis betting tips: Wimbledon preview and best bets for Thursday July 10

Aryna Sabalenka v Amanda Anisimova (1330 BST)

Sabalenka was favourite at the start of this tournament and has remained the favourite throughout.

However, I’m pretty sure we’ve not seen her at her best and she teetered on the brink of disaster in her quarter-final, needing to come from a break down in the final set to defeat Laura Siegemund.

She just doesn’t appear as confident as on the other surfaces and her strong serve probably isn’t dominating as much as you’d expect it to.

Holding 79% of the time is far from bad but it’s down on her opponent here (84%) while in the other semi-final, Iga Swiatek has held in 88% of her service games at the tournament.

It must also be a concern to anyone considering backing the Belarusian at 2/5 that she’s 5-3 down on the head-to-head, albeit Sabalenka has won three of the last four, including a 7-5 6-3 success at Roland Garros only a few weeks ago.

Expect some heavy hitting from both sides of the net – this won’t be the sort of match Sabalenka faced on Tuesday when Siegemund threw in lots of slices and slower balls to disrupt the world number one’s rhythm.

I’d probably still expect Sabalenka to prevail in such a battle, although I do think Anisimova can keep this tight.