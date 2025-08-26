Tennis betting tips: Daily best bets
1pt Joao Fonseca to beat Tomas Machac at evens (General)
0.5pt Adrian Mannarino to beat Jordan Thompson 3-0 at 11/4 (bet365)
Joao Fonseca v Tomas Machac
I’ve not been keen on Machac for some time and I think he’s worth opposing here.
He’s lost nine of his last 14 matches and injury issues have never been very far away.
The Czech has now retired from eight matches in the past 12 months which isn’t suggesting mental or physical strength.
I saw him well beaten by Adrian Mannarino in Cincinnati where he really had no answers and while he bounced back with a convincing first-round win here against Luca Nardi, I’d suggest the layers have placed too much weight on that result.
Fonseca’s star continues to rise, albeit more slowly on hardcourt than the clay.
However, he was also a very solid winner in round one, defeating the lively Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.
Yes, it probably is quicker than ideal for the Brazilian in New York but he’s a terrific shotmaker who I can see troubling Machac from the back of the court.
Machac may be the higher-ranked player but I’d make Fonseca the favourite here and, cheered on by what will be raucous support, I’m happy to side with the 19-year-old.
Jordan Thompson v Adrian Mannarino
Mannarino delivered us a winner in round one and can do the same here.
He leads the head-to-head 6-4 with the most recent meeting coming just a couple of weeks ago in Cincinnati where the Frenchman triumphed 6-2 6-2.
While it’s not as fast in New York, it’s still pretty slick and these are conditions which Mannarino will again like.
He’s been playing some fine tennis of late, building up a win-loss record of 17-5 at all levels since the start of Wimbledon qualifying and testing world number one Jannik Sinner in Cincinnati.
Filter things down to hardcourts in that period and Mannarino has held serve in 84% of the time and broken 31%. A total figure of 115 is very strong.
Thirteen of those 17 wins have come in straight sets and 11/4 about another looks tempting, especially when you see that eight of the 10 previous meetings have been settled in straights.
Thompson had obvious injury issues during the grasscourt campaign – he retired twice in that period – and he didn’t return to action until Cincinnati.
That probably helps explain why Mannarino was so dominant in that recent meeting but although Thompson looked to be getting better during his first-round win over Corentin Moutet, I’m not sure he’s going to be ready to challenge Mannarino given the Frenchman is in-tune with hardcourt conditions and absolutely flying right now.
Posted at 2150 BST on 26/08/25
