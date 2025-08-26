Joao Fonseca v Tomas Machac

I’ve not been keen on Machac for some time and I think he’s worth opposing here.

He’s lost nine of his last 14 matches and injury issues have never been very far away.

The Czech has now retired from eight matches in the past 12 months which isn’t suggesting mental or physical strength.

I saw him well beaten by Adrian Mannarino in Cincinnati where he really had no answers and while he bounced back with a convincing first-round win here against Luca Nardi, I’d suggest the layers have placed too much weight on that result.

Fonseca’s star continues to rise, albeit more slowly on hardcourt than the clay.

However, he was also a very solid winner in round one, defeating the lively Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

Yes, it probably is quicker than ideal for the Brazilian in New York but he’s a terrific shotmaker who I can see troubling Machac from the back of the court.

Machac may be the higher-ranked player but I’d make Fonseca the favourite here and, cheered on by what will be raucous support, I’m happy to side with the 19-year-old.