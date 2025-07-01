Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for day three of Wimbledon 2025.
Tennis betting tips: Wimbledon day three
1.5pts Jan-Lennard Struff (+4.5) to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime on the game handicap at 4/5 (BoyleSports)
1pt Nicolas Jarry to beat Learner Tien 3-0 at 16/5 (Unibet, BetMGM, Virgin Bet)
Felix Auger Aliassime v Jan-Lennard Struff
Auger-Aliassime once again took the long route to victory in the first round, continuing a long-standing issue for him at the Grand Slams.
The Canadian simply isn’t a player who gets things done easily very often at this level and a look at his Wimbledon record shows he has only ever won one match at Wimbledon in straight sets. That was against clay specialist Thiago Monteiro back in 2021.
FAA did eventually beat James Duckworth in five sets on Monday but I’d expect Struff to cause him more problems in this one.
The German veteran put in an impressive display as he defeated Filip Misolic. He may have needed four sets but Struff faced only one break point and created 12 of his own, breaking serve five times.
I’d expect a pretty tight contest and I doubt the big-serving, flat-hitting Struff will go away lightly. Indeed, I wouldn’t rule him out of landing the upset at 23/10. For the record, he’s won two of the pair’s five previous meetings, although none has been played on grass.
Tie-breaks can be expected – FAA has had one in six of his last seven Wimbledon matches, while it’s 11 of the last 14 for Struff.
I was torn between the total games and game handicap markets but I’m going to go for the latter where Struff gets a 4.5-game start.
FAA hasn’t covered that in his last six Wimbledon outings, including matches against Michael Mmoh and Maxime Cressy.
Nicolas Jarry v Learner Tien
I mentioned Jarry’s strong serve in Monday’s preview and he delivered us an over-games winner, fighting back to topple seed Holger Rune.
The Chilean banged down 31 aces in that contest and he can be expected to fire a few more against his 5ft 11in opponent here.
I think it’s very much worth noting what happened when these two met in Halle just a couple of weeks ago.
In that qualifying match, Jarry won 6-3 6-4 and didn’t have to face break point. He struck 12 aces and won 94% of his first-serve points. A second-serve points won figure of 63% is also impressive Tien’s return is regarded as a strength.
If Jarry can get close to those numbers again here, it’s hard to see him losing and I wouldn’t put anyone off backing him at 4/6.
However, I’m going to take a chance of his dominance stretching across the whole match.
A straight-sets win for Jarry is offered at 16/5 which I think is a tempting price and worth a try given what unfolded in that recent meeting.
Posted at 1650 BST on 01/07/25
