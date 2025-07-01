Felix Auger Aliassime v Jan-Lennard Struff

Auger-Aliassime once again took the long route to victory in the first round, continuing a long-standing issue for him at the Grand Slams.

The Canadian simply isn’t a player who gets things done easily very often at this level and a look at his Wimbledon record shows he has only ever won one match at Wimbledon in straight sets. That was against clay specialist Thiago Monteiro back in 2021.

FAA did eventually beat James Duckworth in five sets on Monday but I’d expect Struff to cause him more problems in this one.

The German veteran put in an impressive display as he defeated Filip Misolic. He may have needed four sets but Struff faced only one break point and created 12 of his own, breaking serve five times.

I’d expect a pretty tight contest and I doubt the big-serving, flat-hitting Struff will go away lightly. Indeed, I wouldn’t rule him out of landing the upset at 23/10. For the record, he’s won two of the pair’s five previous meetings, although none has been played on grass.

Tie-breaks can be expected – FAA has had one in six of his last seven Wimbledon matches, while it’s 11 of the last 14 for Struff.

I was torn between the total games and game handicap markets but I’m going to go for the latter where Struff gets a 4.5-game start.

FAA hasn’t covered that in his last six Wimbledon outings, including matches against Michael Mmoh and Maxime Cressy.