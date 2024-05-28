Tennis betting tips Wednesday May 29: French Open preview and best bets

1pt over 12.5 games in first set of Hubert Hurkacz v Brandon Nakashima at 23/10 (General)

Andrey Rublev v Pedro Martinez

Here’s a stat for you – Rublev has now played 16 matches at the French Open and he’s won only one of them in straight sets.

Taro Daniel was the latest big underdog to take a set off the Russian in round one and if he can do it, then the in-form Martinez can too.

After a barren spell, the Spaniard has enjoyed a decent claycourt season, winning the title in Girona, making the final at another Challenger and beating Casper Ruud en route to the final of the Estoril Open on the main tour.

With more rain forecast, this match looks likely to be played with the Court Suzanne Lenglen roof on.

Casper Ruud spoke of the humidity and slowness when it was across during his match on Tuesday so I’m not sure Rublev will enjoy the success he is used to with his big forehand.

Martinez can hang tough in this one and that’s the sort of tennis which will irk the mentally fragile Russian.

Back the underdog to win a set – just as he did when these two met at the 2021 US Open.

Fabian Marozsan v Grigor Dimitrov

Plenty of rain got onto the courts on Tuesday and heavy conditions won’t suit Dimitrov, but Marozsan’s power, especially on the forehand side, should cause plenty of problems.

He’s capable of hitting through the court and if he keeps the error count low, I feel this could be a tough day for the hit-and-miss Dimitrov, who has gone just 5-3 on the clay so far.

The Hungarian is also capable of using the drop shot well so should be able to get Dimitrov out of his rhythm.

This is one of those matches where the price gap looks too wide and I’m happy to take a chance on the underdog at 5/2.