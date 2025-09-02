Jessica Pegula v Barbora Krejcikova (1630 BST)

Last year’s runner-up Pegula did little in the warm-up events to suggest another deep run at the US Open but here we are.

She’s really enjoyed herself thus far in New York where she’s yet to lose a set. Remarkably, she’s won 73% of return games. Having also held 79% of the time, her hold-break total figure of 152 is one of the highest I’ve seen.

Of course, a four-match sample if very small and against Krejcikova she now has to step up a level or two.

The former Wimbledon champion probably still doesn’t know how she’s still in the tournament after saving no fewer than eight match points against Taylor Townsend last time out.

That match was a real mish-mash from the Czech, who showed nerves of steel to play some fantastic tennis on those match points, but also threw in some shockers at times through the match, especially on the forehand side.

I can certainly see a way Krejcikova upsets the odds here – the 2/1 underdog has won two of the pair’s three previous meetings – but she’ll surely need more consistency against Pegula than she produced against Townsend.

Instead, the bet for me in this one comes in the most aces market.

We get more serve options as the tournament wears on and here I like Krejcikova to serve more aces than Pegula.

The Czech has landed this bet in all three of those past encounters – and by significant margins.

Last time out , at the 2024 WTA Finals, she won the ace count 11-1. Prior to that, there were 6-2 and 3-0 ‘wins’.

As long-term readers will know, I always place great weight on the head-to-head in these markets – this is about how one player deals with a specific other’s delivery, not how she generally performs.

However, even if you consider aces ‘form’ from this tournament you find that Krejcikova is serving slightly more – 0.33 per game to Pegula’s 0.31.

Jiri Lehecka v Carlos Alcaraz (to follow)

Alcaraz may have yet to lose a set at Flushing Meadows but my immediate reaction to seeing the market for this encounter was that Lehecka looks big at 12/1.

I remember the Czech beating Alcaraz in Doha earlier this year – their only previous meeting on a hardcourt – and he has the game to cause problems for anyone on his day.

However, I also remember thinking something similar in Melbourne this year when he went up against Novak Djokovic and barely landed a blow on the Serb. That’s a concern.

Alcaraz took his revenge of Lehecka in the Queen’s Club final on grass in June but that contest also saw the Czech win a set and that could be the route to take here.

As we saw in multiple matches at Queen’s, Lehecka has that ability to really turn it on when he’s in the groove and a spell like that for 40 minutes could do some damage here.

While Alcaraz has done everything asked of him so far, I’m not sure his opponents have been the best. He may also be feeling things physically with on-court treatment already taken during this tournament, while strappings had been applied for Monday’s practice session.

Could he be vulnerable. Well, for a set, yes.